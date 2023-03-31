Modified On Mar 31, 2023 01:07 PM By Shreyash for Renault Duster 2024

The spy shot shows that the new Duster will have significantly bigger dimensions compared to the previous one

The new Duster will be based on Renault-Nissan's new CMF-B architecture.

The new platform supports both ICE and hybrid powertrain options.

Its design is very much inspired from the Dacia Bigster concept.

India launch is expected around 2025, to get a Nissan sibling as well.

The next-generation Duster is under development and it has been spotted undergoing testing in Europe ahead of the expected global debut in 2024. While India missed out on the second-generation model offered in Europe, the first-generation Duster was eventually discontinued here in early 2022. However, the Duster nameplate is expected to return to India with the upcoming global model.

New design, bigger dimensions

Based on the spy shots of the fully camouflaged test mule, the design of the new generation Renault SUV is very much inspired by the Dacia Bigster concept. The overall look of the SUV has grown more sleek and stylish. The SUV's front end has dual strip LED DRLs and a large air dam that takes up much of the cladded bumper.

The SUV's shape seems to be streamlined when looked at from the sides, with squarish wheel arches and no bulging fenders. While the spied SUV's rear design features a hunchback shape, it boasts crisp proportions with its tall roofline and integrated roof spoiler. The current second-generation Duster measures 4.34 metres long and the test mule of its successor seems to be larger.

New Platform

The third-generation Duster will be based on Renault-Nissan’s latest CMF-B architecture, same as the second-generation Euro-spec Captur, which supports both ICE and hybrid powertrains. Under the Dacia brand, the new Duster will certainly get the choice of a strong-hybrid powertrain and the same could be offered on the Renault-badged version as well. This platform is closely related to the CMF-BEV architecture, and so the SUV could get an all-electric version in the future.

Expected India Launch

The Renault-Nissan automotive group had shared its plans about new products for India, to arrive starting 2025, which did include four SUVs. One of these is bound to be the new generation Duster which will also get a Nissan-badged sibling, like the Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite duo. When launched, it will take on the likes of the Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq.

