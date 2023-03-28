Modified On Mar 28, 2023 07:58 PM By Ansh for Skoda Slavia

Previously limited to their top trims, the turbo-petrol power unit is now offered on the mid-spec Ambition variant of both models

This 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit churns out 150PS and 250Nm.

It comes paired with either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT.

Both models now also get dual-tone colours with the Ambition trim.

The Ambition trim for Kushaq starts at Rs 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and for Slavia starts at Rs 14.94 lakh (ex-showroom).

In a bid to provide more bang for your buck, Skoda Auto is decidedly offering its 1.5-litre turbo-petrol power unit with the Ambition variant of the Kushaq compact SUV and Slavia sedan. This engine was previously available only with the top-spec Style (and Monte Carlo for Kushaq) trims of both the Skoda Kushaq and Slavia.

Prices

Skoda Slavia Variant 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 1.0-litre turbo-petrol Difference Slavia Ambition MT Rs 14.94 lakh Rs 12.99 lakh + Rs 1.95 lakh Slavia Ambition AT Rs 16.24 lakh Rs 14.29 lakh + Rs 1.95 lakh

Skoda Kushaq Variant 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 1.0-litre turbo-petrol Difference Kushaq Ambition MT Rs 14.99 lakh Rs 13.19 lakh + Rs 1.8 lakh Kushaq Ambition AT Rs 16.79 lakh Rs 14.99 lakh + Rs 1.8 lakh

* All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

The 1.5-litre Ambition trim of the Slavia carries a premium of Rs 1.95 lakh over the corresponding 1.0-litre variant and the same for the Kushaq carries a premium of Rs 1.8 lakh. By offering this powertrain option in the mid-spec trims, Skoda has lowered the entry price point of the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol variants of the Kushaq and Slavia by up to Rs 2.8 lakh and by up to Rs 2.16 lakh, respectively.

Both models now also get dual-tone colour options (at a premium of Rs 5,000) with the Ambition 1.5-litre automatic trims. The Ambition 1.5-litre automatic variant of the Slavia gets the choice of Crystal Blue with Black roof and the same variant of the Kushaq can be had with Honey Orange with Black roof. Both models get the choice of Carbon Steel colour with Black roof as well.

Updated Powertrains

Both models debuted with the same engine options: a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit. Skoda has also updated these engines to the upcoming RDE norms and they are now compatible with E20 fuel. The carmaker states that this update has also increased the fuel efficiency of these models by up to seven per cent.

The 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine churns out 115PS and 178Nm, and is paired with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque convertor. The 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine makes 150PS and 250Nm and is mated to either a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed DCT (dual-clutch transmission). Now, all powertrains are offered with the Ambition variant of both Slavia and Kushaq.

Rivals

The Slavia, which is priced between Rs 11.29 lakh and Rs 18.40 lakh (ex-showroom) is a rival to the Volkswagen Virtus, Honda City, Hyundai Verna and Maruti Ciaz. The Kushaq, priced between Rs 11.59 lakh and Rs 19.69 lakh (ex-showroom) competes with the likes of Volkswagen Taigun, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Toyota Hyryder and Maruti Grand Vitara.

