Published On Mar 31, 2023 02:09 PM By Tarun for Honda Compact SUV

The new compact SUV is expected to debut by the month of May and hit the market later

Dealers are taking pre-bookings for the upcoming Honda SUV.

It is likely to be revealed in May followed by the launch in coming months.

The compact SUV will carry a rugged look with LED lighting and roof rails.

Expected with a big touchscreen system, electric sunroof, up to six airbags, and a 360-degree camera.

Should be powered by the City’s 1.5-litre petrol engine, strong-hybrid powertrain could be an option too.

Prices could start from around Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom).

Some Honda dealerships are now accepting pre-bookings for the company’s upcoming compact SUV with a token deposit of up to Rs 21,000. As per dealer sources, the new SUV is expected to debut sometime in May and the launch could happen in the coming months. This will be the Japanese carmaker’s first all-new model for India in nearly six years.

Development mules of the new Honda SUV have been spied on in India several times and there’s also an official teaser of the SUV that’s out. The spy shots have revealed its headlight setup, cool-looking LED DRLs, a big grille and roof rails. As per an earlier sketch, the SUV will carry an upright stance with notable body cladding for a rugged appeal.

It’s expected to feature a distinctive interior as well, which should be different from the City’s design. In terms of features, one can expect the inclusion of a competitively-sized infotainment touchscreen, electric sunroof, wireless charging, ventilated front seats, and a digital instrument cluster.

Safety should be covered by up to six airbags, ESC, traction control, and a 360-degree camera. This would be Honda’s second ADAS-equipped car after the City. The SUV will get the radar-based safety tech with features such as automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and high-beam assist.

Just like all the other Honda cars in our country, this compact SUV will be a petrol-only offering. It should use the City’s 1.5-litre petrol engine with the option of the strong-hybrid technology. We can expect manual and automatic transmissions for the petrol variants, while the hybrid would get the e-CVT (single-speed transmission).

We’re expecting the new Honda SUV to be priced from around Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom). It could rival the might of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Toyota Hyryder, Maruti Grand Vitara and MG Astor.