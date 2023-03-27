Published On Mar 27, 2023 02:25 PM By Ansh for Maruti Jimny

The carmaker will take the Jimny to Nexa dealers in these nine cities first

Five-door Jimny will be on display at Nexa dealerships from March 26 to April 7.

Gets a 1.5-litre petrol engine with both manual and automatic transmissions.

Features a nine-inch touchscreen display, cruise control, six airbags, with 4WD as standard.

Expected to be priced from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

Maruti Jimny has been gaining popularity since its global debut at the Auto Expo 2023. While we wait for the prices of the lifestyle SUV, it will be showcased at Nexa dealerships around the country for static experiences. For some, this will be their first chance to see the car in person, which is particularly important for the many who have pre-booked it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NEXA (@nexaexperience)

Here is when you can experience the five-door Jimny for yourself in the nine cities announced so far:

Delhi NCR March 26 - 27 NEXA Wazirpur March 28 - 29 NEXA Dwarka Sector 9 March 30 - 31 NEXA Rajouri Garden April 1 - 2 NEXA East of Kailash April 3 - 4 NEXA Punjabi Bagh April 5 - 6 NEXA Moti Nagar Ahmedabad March 26 - 27 NEXA Amraiwadi March 28 - 29 NEXA Ashram Road March 31 - April 2 NEXA Infocity April 3 - 5 NEXA Naroda Chandigarh/ Mohali/ Ludhiana March 27 - 29 NEXA 27/1 Industrial Area Phase 2 March 30 - April 1 NEXA Phase 7 April 2 - 4 NEXA Industrial Area Phase 2 April 5 - 7 NEXA Model Town Raipur/ Bhubaneshwar March 26 - 27 Auto Expo March 28 - 29 NEXA Supela March 30 - 31 NEXA Durg Bypass April 1 - 2 NEXA One Ring Road April 3 - 4 NEXA Magneto April 5 - 6 NEXA Vidhan Sabha Road Mumbai March 27 - 28 NEXA Andheri East March 29 - 30 NEXA Thane South March 31 - April 1 NEXA Kharghar April 2 - 3 NEXA Nerul April 4 - 5 NEXA Kandivali S.V. Road Bangalore March 26 - 28 NEXA RR Nagar March 29 - 30 NEXA JP Nagar March 31 - April 1 NEXA Sarjapur Road April 2 - 3 NEXA Electronic City April 4 - 5 NEXA Rajajinagar

The carmaker will be showcasing its upcoming lifestyle SUV in these cities, simultaneously, between March 26 and April 7. The car will only be kept on display for static demonstrations, but not for test drives. More cities are expected to be added to the list soon.

Powertrain

The five-door Jimny gets a 1.5-litre petrol engine that churns out 105PS and 134Nm. This unit gets the choice of a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic transmission. The Jimny gets a four-wheel-drive system as standard.

Features & Safety

The off-road-capable SUV is well equipped with a nine-inch touchscreen display with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, cruise control and a four-speaker sound system. While it does get rear doors and usable boot space, it is a four-seater by design.

Also Read: Maruti And Honda Cars To Become Dearer From April 2023

In terms of passenger safety, it gets six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability program (ESP), hill hold and descent control, brake assist, a rearview camera and ISOFIX anchorages.

Price & Rivals

Maruti is expected to launch the Jimny in May and price it from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. Once launched, it will compete with the Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha.