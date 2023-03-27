Maruti Jimny On Tour: Here Is When You Can Check It Out In Your City

Published On Mar 27, 2023 02:25 PM By Ansh for Maruti Jimny

  • 1182 Views
  • Write a comment

The carmaker will take the Jimny to Nexa dealers in these nine cities first

Maruti Jimny

  • Five-door Jimny will be on display at Nexa dealerships from March 26 to April 7.

  • Gets a 1.5-litre petrol engine with both manual and automatic transmissions.

  • Features a nine-inch touchscreen display, cruise control, six airbags, with 4WD as standard.

  • Expected to be priced from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

Maruti Jimny has been gaining popularity since its global debut at the Auto Expo 2023. While we wait for the prices of the lifestyle SUV, it will be showcased at Nexa dealerships around the country for static experiences. For some, this will be their first chance to see the car in person, which is particularly important for the many who have pre-booked it. 

          View this post on Instagram                      

A post shared by NEXA (@nexaexperience)

Here is when you can experience the five-door Jimny for yourself in the nine cities announced so far:

Delhi NCR

March 26 - 27

NEXA Wazirpur

March 28 - 29 

NEXA Dwarka Sector 9

March 30 - 31

NEXA Rajouri Garden

April 1 - 2

NEXA East of Kailash

April 3 - 4 

NEXA Punjabi Bagh

April 5 - 6

NEXA Moti Nagar

Ahmedabad

March 26 - 27

NEXA Amraiwadi

March 28 - 29 

NEXA Ashram Road

March 31 - April 2

NEXA Infocity

April 3 - 5

NEXA Naroda

Chandigarh/ Mohali/ Ludhiana

March 27 - 29

NEXA 27/1 Industrial Area Phase 2

March 30 - April 1

NEXA Phase 7

April 2 - 4

NEXA Industrial Area Phase 2

April 5 - 7

NEXA Model Town

Raipur/ Bhubaneshwar

March 26 - 27

Auto Expo

March 28 - 29 

NEXA Supela

March 30 - 31

NEXA Durg Bypass

April 1 - 2

NEXA One Ring Road

April 3 - 4 

NEXA Magneto

April 5 - 6

NEXA Vidhan Sabha Road

Mumbai

March 27 - 28

NEXA Andheri East

March 29 - 30

NEXA Thane South

March 31 - April 1

NEXA Kharghar

April 2 - 3

NEXA Nerul

April 4 - 5

NEXA Kandivali S.V. Road

Bangalore

March 26 - 28

NEXA RR Nagar

March 29 - 30

NEXA JP Nagar

March 31 - April 1

NEXA Sarjapur Road

April 2 - 3

NEXA Electronic City

April 4 - 5

NEXA Rajajinagar

The carmaker will be showcasing its upcoming lifestyle SUV in these cities, simultaneously, between March 26 and April 7. The car will only be kept on display for static demonstrations, but not for test drives. More cities are expected to be added to the list soon.

Powertrain

Maruti Jimny Engine

The five-door Jimny gets a 1.5-litre petrol engine that churns out 105PS and 134Nm. This unit  gets the choice of a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic transmission. The Jimny gets a four-wheel-drive system as standard. 

Features & Safety

Maruti Jimny Cabin

The off-road-capable SUV is well equipped with a nine-inch touchscreen display with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, cruise control and a four-speaker sound system. While it does get rear doors and usable boot space, it is a four-seater by design.

Also Read: Maruti And Honda Cars To Become Dearer From April 2023

In terms of passenger safety, it gets six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability program (ESP), hill hold and descent control, brake assist, a rearview camera and ISOFIX anchorages.

Price & Rivals

Maruti Jimny Rear

Maruti is expected to launch the Jimny in May and price it from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. Once launched, it will compete with the Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha.

A
Published by
Ansh
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Maruti Jimny

Read Full News
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Suv

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
HomeNew CarsNewsMaruti Jimny On Tour: Here Is When You Can Check It Out In Your City
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience