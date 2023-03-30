Published On Mar 30, 2023 02:57 PM By Ansh for BMW X3

The luxury SUV gets a new entry-level xLine variant

Its diesel engine churns out 190PS and 400Nm.

This unit is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Both are xDrive variants with all-wheel drive.

There are no changes to its design language, just some added cosmetic elements.

The X3 is priced from Rs 67.50 lakh to Rs 69.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

BMW has rejigged the variant lineup of the X3 after recently discontinuing the petrol variants of the SUV. The carmaker now offers it in two diesel-powered variants, one of which has replaced the X3 Luxury edition.

Prices

Variants Price (ex-showroom) xDrive20d xLine Rs 67.50 lakh xDrive20d M Sport Rs 69.90 lakh

The X3 xLine variant has replaced the luxury edition and carries a premium of Rs 20,000 over the same. Both of these variants are diesel powered and no petrol powertrain is available.

What’s different?

In terms of its design language, nothing has changed on the xLine variant. The SUV comes with a lot of equipment as standard such as the LED lighting elements and 19-inch alloy wheels. Its cabin is fully loaded as well with the 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, three-zone climate control, a panoramic glass roof, Harman Kardon surround sound system and a rear view camera.

The M Sport variant comes with some sportier styling on the exterior. The air inlets and inserts are finished in gloss black. The kidney grille, roof rails and window graphics are also available in a gloss black shade. The M Sport variant also gets sport seats, M leather seats, M interior trim, dynamic damper control, surround view camera and a heads-up display.

In terms of safety, there is no difference between the variants. They get six airbags, ABS with EBD, brake assist, dynamic stability control, ISOFIX child seat mounts, cornering brake control, and electronic parking brake with auto hold.

Powertrain

The X3 now comes with a 2-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that churns out 190PS and 400Nm. This diesel mill comes with an eight-speed automatic Steptronic sport transmission, and the SUV gets the BMW xDrive all-wheel-drive system. The SUV can go from nought to 100kmph in 7.9 seconds and has a top-speed of 213kmph.

The 252PS, 2-litre, turbo-petrol engine offered with the introduction of the facelifted X3 in 2022 is no longer available.

Rivals

The BMW X3 is a rival to the likes of the Audi Q5, Volvo XC60 and the upcoming Mercedez-Benz GLC.