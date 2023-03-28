You Can Get The Skoda Kushaq Onyx Edition For Rs 12.39 Lakh
Modified On Mar 28, 2023 02:21 PM By Ansh for Skoda Kushaq
The special edition of the compact SUV can only be had in one variant
Based on the base-variant, it is priced at Rs 12.39 lakh (ex-showroom).
Gets cosmetic changes like decals along the side profile on the outside.
Gets minor feature additions like auto AC and LED headlamps.
Sports the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine which makes 115PS and 178Nm, with six-speed manual only.
Skoda has launched a new special edition for the Kushaq, and unlike most special editions, this Onyx edition is based on the base-spec Active manual variant. Bookings for the Kushaq Onyx edition are open, and here is how it is priced:
The special edition is placed between the base-spec Active and mid-spec Ambition trims and carries a premium of Rs 80,000 over the former, while being Rs 60,000 more affordable than the latter. As of now, this special edition is only offered as a single variant.
What All Is New
Most of the changes in this special edition are cosmetic ones. You get a new design for alloy wheels, grey decals across the front and rear doors and “Onyx” badging on the B pillars.
When it comes to features, there are a few added here. Since the Onyx edition is based on the base-spec Active trim, there are not many features on offer. But the special edition brings with it automatic climate control, LED headlamps with DRLs, cornering fog lamps, rear wiper with washer and a rear defogger.
The One Engine
The special edition uses the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine (115PS and 178Nm) out of the two petrol units that Kushaq comes with. This unit is only available with the six-speed manual in this special edition, but higher variants of the compact SUV also get a six-speed torque convertor with this engine.
Also Read: Toyota Hyryder vs Skoda Kushaq vs Hyundai Creta vs Maruti Grand Vitara vs Volkswagen Taigun: Space And Practicality Comparison
The compact SUV also gets a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine with top variants that churns out 150PS and 250Nm. This unit comes paired with either a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed DCT.
Rivals
With prices ranging from Rs 11.59 lakh to Rs 19.69 lakh (ex-showroom), the Skoda Kushaq is a rival to the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Maruti Grand Vitara and Toyota Hyryder.
