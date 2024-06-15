Published On Jun 15, 2024 08:01 AM By Dipan for Tata Nexon EV

The past week was buzzing with multiple spy shots of upcoming cars, while Mini announced the bookings for its new cars

The last week saw a flurry of updates in the automotive industry. Skoda introduced an automatic variant of its Kushaq Onyx special edition, while Tata made headlines for its safety achievements. Tata also revealed the launch timelines for its upcoming EVs, while we spotted the mid-spec version of the upcoming 5-door Mahindra Thar on test. Here's a quick recap of the top news from the last week:

Five Stars For Tata Nexon EV And Punch EV

The first EVs to pass the Bharat NCAP are through, and it is the Tata Nexon EV and Punch EV that achieved this feat. Both the electric SUVs got the highest overall achievable rating in their respective assessments. The test was conducted on their respective range-topping variants.

New Tata EVs Launch Timelines Detailed

Tata Motors announced the launch timelines for four of its upcoming EVs, namely, the Curvv EV, Harrier EV, Sierra EV, and Avinya at a recent investor meeting. This announcement is in accordance with Tata's promise to have a total of 10 EVs in its portfolio by 2026.

Skoda Kushaq Onyx Edition Goes Automatic

Last year, the Skoda Kushaq received a special Onyx edition, which was introduced only with a manual gearbox. The carmaker has now launched the Kushaq Onyx with an automatic gearbox, which is priced at a premium over the corresponding manual variant.

Mini To Launch 2 New Cars In India

The petrol-powered Mini Cooper and electric Countryman are going to debut in India soon. Before the debut, Mini has opened pre-bookings of these new offerings. Both get new designs and feature additions and are expected to be launched sometime next month.

Jeep Revises Prices Of The Compass SUV

Jeep has rejigged the prices of its Compass SUV. While one variant has seen a massive price cut, others have risen considerably. However, the feature set of the variants remains unchanged.

MG Cars Become More Expensive

MG has also jumped on the price revision bandwagon, raising the prices of its Comet EV and ZS EV. The price increase also extended to the MG Hector and Hector Plus models. However, no feature updates have been made in response to the price changes.

Mahindra Thar 5-door Spied Again

The internet is rife with spy shots of the upcoming 5-door Mahindra Thar. However, we recently spotted its mid-spec variant doing the rounds, having some noticeable design differences.

Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Spied

The facelifted Alcazar, Hyundai's next big launch after the Creta in India, has been spotted testing on our roads. The spied mule hints at similar design upgrades inside and out for the 3-row SUV as seen on the facelifted Creta earlier this year.

Kia Carens Facelift Spied

We have also spotted the facelifted Kia Carens with a 360-degree camera, and these are the clearest spy shots of the updated MPV we have seen so far, although still draped in heavy camouflage. Furthermore, we spotted the Kia Carnival testing in hilly terrain.

