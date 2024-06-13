Modified On Jun 13, 2024 04:50 PM By Rohit for Tata Nexon EV

The Nexon EV has scored a 5-star rating overall in both adult and child occupant protection assessments of the Bharat NCAP

The Tata Nexon EV has finally been crash tested by Bharat NCAP, where it received a 5-star overall safety rating. This electric SUV scored five stars in both adult and child occupant protection but the detailed scores were not as impressive as that of the Tata Punch EV, which has also received a 5-star safety rating from BNCAP. The Indian government introduced Bharat New Car Assessment Program in October 2023, and the Nexon is one of the first EVs tested by the agency till date.

In BNCAP, the range-topping Empowered Plus Long Range (LR) variant of the SUV was crash tested but the results state that the safety rating applies to all variants. Let’s have a detailed look at how the Tata Nexon EV performed.

Adult Occupant Protection

29.86/32 points

While the score was good enough for a five star rating, it is one of the lowest tallies for Adult Occupation Protection (AOP) for the Tata vehicles tested by Bharat NCAP so far.

Frontal Impact

In the frontal impact test at 64kmph, the Nexon EV scored 14.26/16 points for the adult occupants in the front seats. The Nexon EV offered ‘good’ protection to the driver and passenger’s head and neck. However, protection to the driver’s chest was rated only as adequate, while the passenger’s chest protection was rated ‘good’. The protection offered to the driver and passenger’s thighs and pelvic region was rated good while their tibias only received adequate protection in this crash test.

Side Impact

When crash tested against a deformable barrier at 50kmph from the side, the Nexon EV offered the driver ‘good’ protection to the head, chest, abdomen and hip. That said, the chest region was deemed to offer only ‘adequate’ protection.

Side Pole Impact

In the side pole test, the result was nearly the same as in the side impact test, with the chest portion now also having ‘good’ protection as the other body areas.

Child Occupant Protection

44.95/49 points

The Nexon EV scored well in the child occupant protection (COP) tests, earning a 5-star rating in these assessments too. In the Tata EV, the child seats are installed facing rearward. Here are the details:

Parameter Score Dynamic 23.95/24 CRS installation 12/12 Vehicle assessment 9/13

18-month Old Child

When tested for protection offered to an 18-month-old child, the Nexon EV achieved 11.95 points out of 12.

3-year Old Child

For a 3-year-old child, the electric SUV was handed a perfect score of 12 points.

Unlike the GNCAP report, the BNCAP fact sheet does not offer much detail about the protection offered to the child, especially with regards to the head, chest or neck in the different crash tests.

Nexon EV Safety Features

Tata has loaded the facelifted Nexon EV with standard safety tech such as six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), brake assist, and a reversing camera with rear parking sensors. Its higher variants get a 360-degree camera, rear disc brakes, front parking sensors, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

The BNCAP reports are not as detailed in explaining the results and performance of the electronic safety features as many other new car assessment programs. While it does state that the electric SUV is offered with ESC as standard – while also listing pedestrian protection as per AIS-100 – it does not provide any further details on how the SUV performed in these tests.

Nexon EV Price And Rivals

The Tata Nexon EV is priced between Rs 14.49 lakh and Rs 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). There are two battery sizes available with the Nexon EV, 30 kWh and 40.5 kWh, each with its own single-motor setup and performance ratings. Its only direct rival is the Mahindra XUV400, while it also serves as an affordable option to the likes of the Hyundai Kona Electric and MG ZS EV.

