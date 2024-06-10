  • English
Jeep Compass Base Variant Gets More Affordable By Rs 1.7 Lakh, Other Variants Get Price Hikes

Modified On Jun 11, 2024 07:48 AM By Samarth for Jeep Compass

The entry-level SUV from Jeep is offered in a single 2-litre diesel engine with option of both front-wheel and all-wheel drive

Jeep Compass now starts at Rs 18.99 lakh

  • Jeep Compass now starts at Rs 18.99 lakh, after a price cut of Rs 1.7 lakh on the Sport Variant.

  • Except Sport, all other variants get a hike of Rs 14,000. 

  • The SUV is available with a 2-litre diesel engine producing 170 PS. 

  • Available with both front-wheel and all-wheel drive options. 

  • Prices range from Rs 18.99 lakh to Rs 32.41 lakh (ex-showroom). 

The prices of the Jeep Compass’ base variant have been slashed by Rs 1.7 lakh, with the SUV now starting at Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom pan India). This price drop makes the SUV more affordable for customers; however, all other variants witness a price hike of Rs 14,000. 

The Compass is the entry level SUV from the American automobile marque, in the Indian market. Here’s the variant wise updated price list: 

Variant

Old Prices

New Prices

Difference

Sport 2.0D MT

Rs 20.69 lakh

Rs 18.99 lakh

-Rs 1.70 lakh

Longitude 2.0D MT

Rs 22.19 lakh

NA

  

Longitude (O2) 2.0D MT

Rs 24.69 lakh

Rs 24.83 lakh

+ Rs 14,000

Night Eagle (O) 2.0D MT

Rs 25.04 lakh

Rs 25.18 lakh (Night Eagle (O2))

+ Rs 14,000

Limited (O) 2.0D MT

Rs 26.19 lakh

Rs 26.33 lakh

+ Rs 14,000

Black Shark (O) 2.0D MT

Rs 26.69 lakh

Rs 26.83 lakh

+ Rs 14,000

Model S (O2) 2.0D MT

Rs 28.19 lakh

Rs 28.33 lakh

+ Rs 14,000

Longitude 2.0D AT FWD

Rs 24.19 lakh

NA

  

Longitude (O2) 2.0D AT FWD

Rs 26.69 lakh

Rs 26.83 lakh

+ Rs 14,000

Night Eagle (O) 2.0D AT FWD

Rs 27.04 lakh

Rs 27.18 lakh (Night Eagle (O2))

  

Limited (O) 2.0D AT FWD

Rs 28.19 lakh

Rs 28.33 lakh

+ Rs 14,000

Black Shark (O) 2.0D AT FWD

Rs 28.69 lakh

Rs 28.83 lakh

+ Rs 14,000

Model S (O2) 2.0D AT FWD

Rs 30.19 lakh

Rs 30.33 lakh

+ Rs 14,000

Limited (O) 4x4 2.0D AT

Rs 29.84 lakh

NA

  

Model S (O2) 4x4 2.0D AT

Rs 32.27 lakh

Rs 32.41 lakh

+ Rs 14,000

*(All prices mentioned are ex-showroom)

Also Check Out: Jeep Meridian X Launched Again, Priced At Rs 34.27 Lakh

Key Takeaways

  • The price of the base variant of Compass has been reduced by Rs 1.7 lakh, bringing it down to Rs 18.99 lakh from Rs 20.69 lakh.

  • Except for the base variant, all other trim levels have seen a uniform increase of Rs 14,000, resulting in a higher overall prices compared to before.

  • Prices of the Longitude and Limited (O) 4X4 variant haven’t been mentioned on the official website. 

Features and Safety

The top-spec variant offers features like a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connected car technology, a 10.25-inch digital driver display, ventilated front seats, an 8-way adjustable powered driver’s seat, wireless phone charger, cruise control, dual-zone climate control, and a panoramic sunroof. 

In terms of safety, it is equipped with up to six airbags, a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and hill start assist. 

Powertrain

The Jeep Compass gets a single 2.0-litre diesel unit that delivers 170 PS and 350 Nm, available with either a 6-speed manual or a 9-speed automatic transmission. The Compass offers both front-wheel and all-wheel drivetrains. That said, the latter can be opted with just the 9-speed automatic. 

Price and Rivals

Following the price cut, the SUV now starts at Rs 18.99 lakh and the top variant now goes upto Rs 32.41 lakh. It continues to rival the Hyundai Tucson, Tata Harrier, Volkswagen Tiguan and Citroen C5 Aircross.

All prices are ex-showroom, pan India

Samarth
