Modified On Jun 13, 2024 01:13 PM By Ansh for Tata Punch EV

It has also become the safest car tested by our homegrown crash test organisation

The electric micro-SUV scored 31.46 points out of 32 in adult occupant protection (AOP).

It received 45 points out of 49 in child occupant protection (COP).

The top-spec variant of the Punch EV was taken for the crash tests, but the results state that the rating applies to all variants.

The standard safety kit for the Punch EV includes 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability program (ESP), and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Punch EV is priced from Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Tata Punch EV becomes the latest car from the carmaker to get a 5-star safety rating in Bharat NCAP after the Harrier and Safari. Not only is it one of the first electric cars to be crash tested by BNCAP, it also became the highest scoring car tested by the organisation so far, taking the spot from the aforementioned Tata SUVs. It earned 5-stars in both adult occupant protection (AOP) and child occupant protection (COP), which is applicable to all variants, and the results have been broken down here.

Adult Occupant Protection (AOP)

Frontal Impact

In the frontal impact test at 64kmph, the Punch EV scored 15.71 points out of 16. The head and neck of the driver and passenger got good protection during the test, and the protection of the chest was good for the driver, and adequate for the passenger.

Both the driver and passenger had good protection for their thighs, and while the protection of the passenger’s tibias was good, on the driver’s tibias it was adequate. Lastly, the driver’s feet also had good protection.

Side Impact Test

In the side impact test with the deformable barrier making impact at 50kmph, Tata;s EV scored 15.74 points out of 16. The protection for the driver’s head, waist, and hips was rated as good, and the protection offered on the driver’s chest was adequate.

Side Pole Test

In this test, the protection offered to the driver’s head, chest, waist, and hips was good.

Based on its performance in these three tests, the Punch EV came out with an AOP score of 31.46 out of 32, and got a 5-star rating.

Child Occupant Protection (COP)

In the case of both the 18-month-old child and the 3-year-old child, the child restraint system was mounted facing rearward. BNCAP has not provided details of the levels of protection offered in the tests, but the Punch EV scored 45 out of 49 points. This score resulted in a 5-star COP crash test rating.

Safety Features

The Tata Punch EV is equipped with 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability program (ESP), hill hold assist, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPSM), rear parking sensors, and ISOFIX child seat anchors as standard. Higher variants also get features like all-wheel disc brakes, rain sensing wipers, and a 360-degree camera with a blind view monitor.

Price & Rivals

The Tata Punch EV is available with two battery sizes - 25 kWh and 35 kWh, and only the latter configuration has been tested by BNCAP. It is offered in three broad variants: Smart, Adventure, and Empowered, and its prices range from Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The Punch EV is a direct rival to the Citroen eC3 and it can also be considered a premium alternative to the Tata Tiago EV and the MG Comet EV.

