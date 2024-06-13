Modified On Jun 13, 2024 03:48 PM By Dipan for MG Comet EV

The prices of the base variants of both these EVs have remained unchanged

The MG ZS EV has received a price hike of up to Rs 25,000

It is now priced between Rs 18.98 lakh and Rs 25.44 lakh

On the other hand, the MG Comet EV has witnessed a price increment of up to Rs 13,000

It is now priced between Rs 6.99 lakh and Rs 9.40 lakh

The MG Comet EV and MG ZS EV now have become more expensive due to the latest round of price hike initiated by the carmaker. However, the price increase has not affected the lower-spec variants of either model. Let us examine the price differences for each of these models after the hike in more detail:

MG Comet

Variant Old prices New prices Price difference Executive Rs 6.99 lakh Rs 6.99 lakh No change Excite Rs 7.98 lakh Rs 7.98 lakh No change Excite FC Rs 8.34 lakh Rs 8.45 lakh + Rs 11,000 Exclusive Rs 8.88 lakh Rs 9 lakh + Rs 12,000 Exclusive FC Rs 9.24 lakh Rs 9.37 lakh + Rs 13,000 100 Year Limited Edition Rs 9.40 lakh Rs 9.40 lakh No change

(Prices are ex-showroom, pan-India)

The prices of the base Executive and Excite trims of the MG Comet are unchanged.

The higher Excite FC, Exclusive, and Exclusive FC trims now cost between Rs 11,000 and Rs 13,000 more.

Prices for the Comet EV's 100 Year Limited Edition remain unchanged, at Rs 9.40 lakh.

Notably, there are no feature updates when compared to the model before the price increase.

The MG Comet EV is a four-seater hatchback with a 17.3 kWh battery pack and an ARAI claimed range of up to 230 km. It is connected to a rear-wheel-drive electric motor that produces 42 PS and 110 Nm. The MG Comet EV has no direct rivals in India, but it is an affordable alternative to the Tata Tiago EV and the Citroen eC3.

MG ZS EV

Variant Old prices New prices Price difference Executive Rs 18.98 lakh Rs 18.98 lakh No change Excite Pro Rs 19.98 lakh Rs 19.98 lakh No change Exclusive Plus Rs 23.98 lakh Rs 24.23 lakh + Rs 25,000 100 Year Limited Edition Rs 24.18 lakh Rs 24.18 lakh No change Exclusive Plus DT Rs 24.20 lakh Rs 24.44 lakh + Rs 24,000 Essence Rs 24.98 lakh Rs 25.23 lakh + Rs 25,000 Essence DT Rs 25.20 lakh Rs 25.44 lakh + Rs 24,000

(Prices are ex-showroom, pan-India)

The base Executive and Excite Pro trims of the MG ZS EV are priced the same as before, so customers do not have to pay more to get the base trims.

Prices of the ZS EV’s 100 Year Limited Edition model is also unchanged.

However, the higher-end Exclusive Plus and Essence trims now cost up to Rs 25,000 more.

The dual-tone versions now cost Rs 24,000 more than before.

Interestingly, when compared to the model before the price increase, there are no feature or design updates.

The MG ZS EV was among the first few long-range EVs to enter the Indian market. It has a 50.3 kWh battery pack and an electric motor that produces 177 PS and 280 Nm. It has a ICAT-claimed range of 461 km. The MG ZS EV takes on the Hyundai Kona Electric, BYD Atto 3 and the upcoming Maruti eVX. It can also be considered a costlier alternative to the Tata Nexon EV and the Mahindra XUV400 EV, which sit a segment below.

