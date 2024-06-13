  • English
  • Login / Register

MG Comet EV and MG ZS EV Prices Hiked, Now Costlier By Up To Rs 25,000

Modified On Jun 13, 2024 03:48 PM By Dipan for MG Comet EV

  • 908 Views
  • Write a comment

The prices of the base variants of both these EVs have remained unchanged

MG Comet EV and ZS EV prices hiked

  • The MG ZS EV has received a price hike of up to Rs 25,000

  • It is now priced between Rs 18.98 lakh and Rs 25.44 lakh

  • On the other hand, the MG Comet EV has witnessed a price increment of up to Rs 13,000

  • It is now priced between Rs 6.99 lakh and Rs 9.40 lakh

The MG Comet EV and MG ZS EV now have become more expensive due to the latest round of price hike initiated by the carmaker. However, the price increase has not affected the lower-spec variants of either model. Let us examine the price differences for each of these models after the hike in more detail:

MG Comet

Variant

Old prices

New prices

Price difference

Executive

Rs 6.99 lakh

Rs 6.99 lakh

No change

Excite

Rs 7.98 lakh

Rs 7.98 lakh

No change

Excite FC

Rs 8.34 lakh

Rs 8.45 lakh

+ Rs 11,000

Exclusive

Rs 8.88 lakh

Rs 9 lakh

+ Rs 12,000

Exclusive FC

Rs 9.24 lakh

Rs 9.37 lakh

+ Rs 13,000

100 Year Limited Edition

Rs 9.40 lakh

Rs 9.40 lakh

No change

(Prices are ex-showroom, pan-India)

  • The prices of the base Executive and Excite trims of the MG Comet are unchanged.

  • The higher Excite FC, Exclusive, and Exclusive FC trims now cost between Rs 11,000 and Rs 13,000 more.

  • Prices for the Comet EV's 100 Year Limited Edition remain unchanged, at Rs 9.40 lakh.

  • Notably, there are no feature updates when compared to the model before the price increase.

The MG Comet EV is a four-seater hatchback with a 17.3 kWh battery pack and an ARAI claimed range of up to 230 km. It is connected to a rear-wheel-drive electric motor that produces 42 PS and 110 Nm. The MG Comet EV has no direct rivals in India, but it is an affordable alternative to the Tata Tiago EV and the Citroen eC3.

MG Comet EV

Also Read: MG Hector And Hector Plus Get Costlier By Up To Rs 30,000

MG ZS EV

Variant

Old prices

New prices

Price difference

Executive

Rs 18.98 lakh

Rs 18.98 lakh

No change

Excite Pro

Rs 19.98 lakh

Rs 19.98 lakh

No change

Exclusive Plus

Rs 23.98 lakh

Rs 24.23 lakh

+ Rs 25,000

100 Year Limited Edition

Rs 24.18 lakh

Rs 24.18 lakh

No change

Exclusive Plus DT

Rs 24.20 lakh

Rs 24.44 lakh

+ Rs 24,000

Essence

Rs 24.98 lakh

Rs 25.23 lakh

+ Rs 25,000

Essence DT

Rs 25.20 lakh

Rs 25.44 lakh

+ Rs 24,000

(Prices are ex-showroom, pan-India)

  • The base Executive and Excite Pro trims of the MG ZS EV are priced the same as before, so customers do not have to pay more to get the base trims. 

  • Prices of the ZS EV’s 100 Year Limited Edition model is also unchanged. 

  • However, the higher-end Exclusive Plus and Essence trims now cost up to Rs 25,000 more. 

  • The dual-tone versions now cost Rs 24,000 more than before.

  • Interestingly, when compared to the model before the price increase, there are no feature or design updates.

The MG ZS EV was among the first few long-range EVs to enter the Indian market. It has a 50.3 kWh battery pack and an electric motor that produces 177 PS and 280 Nm. It has a ICAT-claimed range of 461 km. The MG ZS EV takes on the Hyundai Kona ElectricBYD Atto 3 and the upcoming Maruti eVX. It can also be considered a costlier alternative to the Tata Nexon EV and the Mahindra XUV400 EV, which sit a segment below.

MG ZS EV

Also Read: Next-gen Apple CarPlay Revealed At WWDC 2024

Read More on : Comet EV Automatic

D
Published by
Dipan
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on MG Comet EV

Read Full News

Explore similar cars

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi

Car News

  • Trending News
  • Recent News

Related News

Other Brands

View All Brands

Trending Electric Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
Electric Car
Upcoming Electric Cars
Home
New Cars
News
MG Comet EV and MG ZS EV Prices Hiked, Now Costlier By Up To Rs 25,000
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience