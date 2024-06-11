Bookings For The New Petrol-Powered Mini Cooper S Commence In India

Published On Jun 11, 2024 01:31 PM By Dipan

The new Mini Cooper 3-door hatchback can be pre-booked on Mini’s website

Bookings are open; prices to be unveiled soon

Features a redesigned octagonal front grille and LED taillights with the iconic Union Jack motif.

Inside, it gets a 9.4-inch round OLED touchscreen as the centrepiece, replacing the traditional instrument cluster.

The Mini Cooper S gets a 2-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol unit (204 PS/300 Nm).

The iconic Mini Cooper is all set to return to India with its fifth-generation model, which retains its iconic silhouette but has been refreshed with new styling and an updated interior. Bookings for this new model are now open, though the prices have yet to be revealed.

Exterior

The 2024 Mini Cooper looks familiar with a sleeker design while maintaining its classic shape. It features a new octagonal front grille with intricate designs, flanked by new round LED headlights with customisable light patterns for the DRL.

On the side, it features new 17-inch alloy wheels, which can be upgraded to 18-inch units. The back features redesigned LED taillights with a cool sequential indicator and the iconic Union Jack motif.

Mini is offering the upcoming Cooper S in five colour schemes - Ocean Wave Green, Sunny Side Yellow, British Racing Green, Chill Red II, and Blazing Blue.

Interiors

The interior of the 2024 Mini Cooper is brand new minimalist while maintaining its iconic circular theme, with a 9.4-inch round OLED touchscreen as the centrepiece. Instead of a traditional instrument cluster, all of the car information is displayed on this central screen.

The parking brake, gear selector, start/stop key, experience mode toggle, and volume control are neatly arranged in a toggle bar unit on the centre console beneath it. Where the gear lever would normally be, there is now a wireless charging tray. A panoramic glass roof makes the cabin airier, and the rear seats fold down in a 60:40 split to increase trunk space from 210 to 725 litres.

In terms of features, the Mini Cooper S gets a heads-up display, electrically adjustable front seats, a massage function on the driver’s seat, ambient lighting, an electrochromic inside rearview mirror, auto AC, and connected car tech.

Powertrain

The 2024 Mini Cooper S comes with a 2-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that produces 204 PS and 300 Nm (26 PS and 20 Nm more than the current model) and has a 0-100 kmph time of 6.6 seconds (0.1 second less). It gets a 7-speed DCT (dual clutch automatic transmission), which drives the front wheels.

Safety

On the safety front, the new Mini Cooper S gets 6 airbags, ABS with brake assist, level-1 advanced driver’s assistance system (ADAS), traction control, dynamic stability control, and an electronic parking brake. It also includes a pedestrian warning system as standard, with a blind spot warning system available as an option.

Price and Rivals

Prices for the 2024 Mini Cooper have not been announced yet. However, the current Mini Cooper S three-door range starts at Rs 42.7 lakh (ex-showroom) and considering the added tech and features, it will command a notable premium. It doesn’t have any direct rivals but can be considered an alternative to the likes of the BMW X1, Mercedes-Benz GLA and Audi Q3.