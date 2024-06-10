Modified On Jun 10, 2024 03:59 PM By Dipan for Kia Carens 2025

The upcoming Kia Carens is expected to feature the same petrol and diesel engines currently available

Facelifted Kia Carens will get new taillights and headlights with a connected LED bar and alloy wheels.

Expected to feature similar interiors with blacked-out upholstery and the same dashboard layout as the current model.

New features include a 360-degree camera and probably ADAS as well.

Expected to carry on with the same dual digital displays, single-pane sunroof, and six airbags from the current model.

India launch is expected in 2025, with the EV version coming in the second half of the said year.

The Kia Carens MPV, which has been on sale in the country since 2022, has received a few variants and feature updates till date, but never a comprehensive refresh. However, this MPV will soon receive a facelift, and the same has now been spotted testing on Indian roads. Let us take a closer look at these changes:

Changes Spotted

The front section of the Carens is partly visible and features a tweaked headlight setup connected by an LED light bar that works as the DRL.

The rear section of the Carens has also been spotted, albeit heavily camouflaged. The tail lights appear to be revised, with new LED elements, similar in design to those on the upcoming Kia EV9. A new alloy wheel design has also been spotted, most likely in the same size as before.

Cameras on the outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs) have also been observed, implying the presence of a 360-degree setup for the first time on the MPV.

While not much of the interior has been revealed, the spied test mule features black fabric upholstery on the seats, which is likely to feature seat ventilation like the current model. It also will get the same single-pane sunroof as the current model.

Expected Interiors and Features

In addition to the aforementioned interior changes, the MPV is expected to receive a redesigned AC panel and different seat upholstery. It is also expected to maintain its current 6- and 7-seater layout. The Carens is also expected to receive an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) suite, as it is currently the only Kia car in India without one.

The Carens already comes with two 10.25-inch displays (one for instrumentation and the other for infotainment), wireless phone charging, ventilated front seats, and a sunroof. On the safety front, it has six airbags (across all variants), a tyre pressure monitoring system, front and rear parking sensors and a rear parking camera.

Powertrain Options

While details regarding its powertrain options are scarce at the moment, it is expected that the facelifted Carens will retain the same engine options as the current India-spec model. It gets the following choices:

Specifications 1.5-litre N/A petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 115 PS 160 PS 116 PS Torque 144 Nm 253 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT 7-speed DCT/6-speed iMT 6-speed MT/6-speed iMT/6-speed AT

* DCT - Dual-clutch transmission

^ iMT - Intelligent manual transmission (clutch-less manual gearbox)

Kia is also expected to launch the Carens EV, which is expected to have a 400 km range, in the second half of 2025.

Expected Price and Rivals

The Kia Carens facelift is expected to arrive in India in 2025 and will cost more than the current model, which is currently priced between Rs 10.52 lakh and Rs 19.22 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It competes against the Maruti Ertiga, Toyota Rumion, and Maruti XL6. It is also a more affordable alternative to the Toyota Innova Hycross, Toyota Innova Crysta, and Maruti Invicto.

