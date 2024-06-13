Modified On Jun 14, 2024 12:19 AM By Shreyash for Hyundai Alcazar 2024

The Alcazar facelift is expected to go on sale in India in the second half of 2024

Latest sighting reveals new alloy wheels on the SUV, while the silhouette appears to be the same as before.

Exterior highlights could include revised grille, connected LED DRLs, and updated headlights setup.

Inside, it is expected to come with a similar looking dashboard as the Creta with dual integrated displays.

Likely to get new features like dual dual-zone AC, and ADAS.

Hyundai could price it from Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

The Hyundai Alcazar facelift is going to be the next major launch from Hyundai after the Creta facelift at the start of the year. This three-row SUV has been awaiting an update since it launched in 2021. Test mules of the Hyundai Alcazar facelift have already been spotted abroad, and recently, we also got to see one of these test mules making rounds in Himachal Pradesh, India.

What We Saw

The latest sighting of the heavily camouflaged test mule only reveals the new alloy wheel design of the Alcazar facelift, which appears identical to the one spotted in South Korea. The latest spy shot also hints that there will be no changes to the overall silhouette of the SUV.

Other Updates

While the 2024 Alcazar is expected to undergo similar changes as the 2024 Hyundai Creta, it will feature a distinct fascia, including a revised front grille. However, it will still get common Hyundai design elements like split-headlight setup and a connected LED DRL strip. At the rear, it will likely get vertically stacked tail lights connected via an LED light bar.

Inside, the Alcazar facelift will likely get the same dashboard layout as the Creta facelift, however likely in a different theme and upholstery.

Expected Features

In terms of equipment, the 2024 Hyundai Alcazar will continue with two 10.25-inch digital displays (one for instrumentation and the other for infotainment) but now in an integrated housing, dual-zone AC, a panoramic sunroof, six airbags, and a 360-degree camera. It could also feature an updated climate control console, maybe a touch-enabled switchable panel like the one found in the Hyundai Verna sedan.

Just like the Creta, the facelifted version of the Alcazar will also likely get a full suite of advanced driver assistance systems, including adaptive cruise control, auto emergency braking, and lane keep assist.

Same Powertrain Options

Hyundai will continue offering the Alcazar facelift with the same engine and transmission options as before. The specifications are as follows:

Engine 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 160 PS 116 PS Torque 253 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

Expected Price & Rivals

The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar is expected to be priced from Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom). Once launched, it will continue its rivalry with the 3-row variants of the Mahindra XUV700, Tata Safari, and MG Hector Plus.

