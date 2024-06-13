Bookings Open For Electric Mini Countryman In India

Published On Jun 13, 2024 06:56 PM By Dipan

The first-ever all-electric Mini Countryman can now be pre-booked on the carmaker’s website for India

Global production for the electric Countryman started earlier this year and prices for India are to be unveiled soon

Features a redesigned octagonal front grille and LED taillights, similar to the all-new Mini Cooper.

Inside, it gets a 9.4-inch round OLED touchscreen as the centrepiece, replacing the traditional instrument cluster as well.

The electric Mini Countryman gets a 66.4 kWh battery pack for a claimed range of more than 400 km.

In late 2023, the first-ever all-electric Mini Countryman was globally unveiled. This electric Countryman will soon make its debut in India and pre-bookings for the same have already started.

Exterior

The 2024 Mini Countryman electric gets a sleeker design while maintaining its classic shape as the brand’s five-door offering. It features a new octagonal front grille with intricate design elements, flanked by new LED headlights with customisable light patterns for the DRLs.

On the side, it features new alloy wheel designs in sizes up to 20 inches.

The back features redesigned LED taillights with a modern pixelated look. Mini is offering the upcoming Electric Countryman in six colour schemes: Smokey Green, Slate Blue, Chilli Red II, British Racing Green, Blazing Blue, and Midnight Black.

Interiors

The interior of the 2024 Mini Countryman EV is brand new and minimalist while carrying on with the iconic circular theme. Its dashboard is highlighted by a 9.4-inch round OLED touchscreen as the centrepiece. This central screen is not just the infotainment unit, but also displays all the driver-related information as well as there is no traditional instrument cluster here. An optional heads-up display is available as an accessory.

The parking brake, gear selector, start/stop button, experience mode toggle and volume control are neatly organised in a toggle bar console beneath the central screen. A wireless charging tray has been installed where the gear lever used to be. A panoramic glass roof adds to the cabin's airiness, and the rear seats fold down in a 40:20:40 split to increase trunk space from 460 to 1450 litres.

Features and Safety

In terms of features, the Mini Countryman electric gets electrically adjustable front seats, a massage function on the driver’s seat, ambient lighting, an electrochromic inside rearview mirror, auto AC, and connected car tech.

Safety-wise, the EV gets a Level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) suite that includes features like adaptive cruise control and steering and lane keep assist. It also gets traction control, dynamic stability control, and an electronic parking brake.

Battery, Motor and Range

Mini provides the electric Countryman with two options globally: the E and the SE, both powered by the same 66.4 kWh battery pack. The Mini Countryman E has a single electric motor that produces 204 PS and 250 Nm of torque, with a WLTP-claimed range of 462 km. It gets a single-speed automatic gearbox that drives the front wheels. In terms of performance, it accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 8.6 seconds before reaching its maximum speed of 170 kmph.

The more powerful SE has two electric motors, one on each axle, for all-wheel-drive capability and a total output of 313 PS and 494 Nm. This setup has a WLTP-claimed range of up to 433 km. Performance figures show a 0-100 kmph time of 5.6 seconds and a top speed of 180 kmph.

Both models support 130 kW DC fast charging, which can charge the battery from 10 to 80 percent in under 30 minutes.

Rivals

The all-electric Mini Countryman is expected to cost a lot more than the current petrol-powered model, which starts at Rs 48.10 lakh (ex-showroom). For reference, the all-electric Mini Cooper SE was last priced from Rs 53.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It will compete with the BMW iX1 and Volvo XC40 Recharge.