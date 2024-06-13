Published On Jun 13, 2024 02:06 PM By Shreyash for MG Hector

The price hike also applies to the Blackstorm editions of both MG Hector and Hector Plus

The 5-seater variants of the MG Hector have received a price hike of up to Rs 22,000.

It is now priced between Rs 13.99 lakh and Rs 22.24 lakh.

On other hand, the Hector Plus has undergone a price jump of up to Rs 30,000.

MG Hector Plus is now priced from Rs 18.20 lakh to Rs 23.08 lakh.

Prepare to shell out more for MG Hector and Hector Plus SUVs as the automaker has announced a price increase of Rs 30,000 across all variants of both the SUVs. This hike also applies to the Blackstorm edition of the SUV duo. Let’s take a look at their revised variant-wise prices.

MG Hector

Variant Old Price New Price Difference Petrol Manual Style Rs 13.99 lakh Rs 13.99 lakh No difference Shine Pro Rs 16 lakh Rs 16.16 lakh + Rs 16,000 Select Pro Rs 17.30 lakh Rs 17.48 lakh + Rs 18,000 Smart Pro Rs 18.24 lakh Rs 18.43 lakh + Rs 19,000 Sharp Pro Rs 19.70 lakh Rs 19.90 lakh + Rs 20,000 Petrol Automatic Shine Pro CVT Rs 17 lakh Rs 17.17 lakh + Rs 17,000 Select Pro CVT Rs 18.49 lakh Rs 18.68 lakh + Rs 19,000 Sharp Pro CVT Rs 21 lakh Rs 21.21 lakh + Rs 21,000 Hector Blackstorm CVT Rs 21.32 lakh Rs 21.53 lakh + Rs 21,000 Savvy Pro CVT Rs 21.95 lakh Rs 22.17 lakh + Rs 22,000 Diesel Manual Shine Pro Rs 17.70 lakh Rs 17.88 lakh + Rs 18,000 Select Pro Rs 18.70 lakh Rs 18.89 lakh + Rs 19,000 Smart Pro Rs 20 lakh Rs 20 lakh No difference Sharp Pro Rs 21.70 lakh Rs 21.92 lakh + Rs 22,000 Hector Blackstorm Diesel Rs 22.02 lakh Rs 22.24 lakh + Rs 22,000

The base-spec Style petrol manual and mid-spec Smart Pro diesel manual variants of the MG Hector remain unaffected by the price hike.

The higher-spec variants petrol and diesel variants, including the Blackstorm editions, have received a price jump of up to Rs 22,000.

Prices for the MG Hector now range from Rs 13.99 lakh to Rs 22.24 lakh.

MG Hector Plus

Variant Old Price New Price Difference Petrol Manual Select Pro 7-seater Rs 18 lakh Rs 18.20 lakh + Rs 20,000 Sharp Pro 6/7-seater Rs 20.40 lakh Rs 20.63 lakh + Rs 23,000 Petrol Automatic Sharp Pro CVT 6/7-seater Rs 21.73 lakh Rs 21.97 lakh + Rs 24,000 Hector Plus Blackstorm CVT 7-seater Rs 22.05 lakh Rs 22.29 lakh + Rs 24,000 Savvy Pro CVT 6/7-seater Rs 22.68 lakh Rs 22.93 lakh + Rs 25,000 Diesel Manual Style 6/7-seater Rs 17 lakh Rs 17.30 lakh + Rs 30,000 Select Pro 7-seater Rs 19.60 lakh Rs 19.82 lakh + Rs 22,000 Smart Pro 6-seater Rs 21 lakh Rs 21.23 lakh + Rs 23,000 Sharp Pro 7-seater Rs 22.30 lakh Rs 22.50 lakh + Rs 20,000 Sharp Pro 6-seater Rs 22.51 lakh Rs 22.76 lakh + Rs 25,000 Hector Plus Blackstorm 7-seater Diesel Rs 22.62 lakh Rs 22.87 lakh + Rs 25,000 Hector Plus Blackstorm 6-seater Diesel Rs 22.83 lakh Rs 23.08 lakh + Rs 25,000

Compared to petrol, the diesel variants of the MG Hector Plus have received a higher price jump of up to Rs 30,000.

The Hector Plus Blackstorm variants are now up to Rs 25,000 more expensive.

The prices for the MG Hector Plus range from Rs 18.20 lakh to Rs 23.08 lakh.

Engine & Transmission

MG offers the Hector and Hector Plus with the option of turbo-petrol or a diesel engine, and their specifications have been detailed below:

Engine 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 2-litre diesel Power 143 PS 170 PS Torque 250 PS 350 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, CVT 6-speed MT

Currently, the diesel variants of Hector SUVs are not available with the option of an automatic transmission.

Rivals

The MG Hector takes on the Tata Harrier, 5-seater variants of the Mahindra XUV700, and higher-spec variants of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. The Hector Plus on other hand rivals the Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar, and 6-and 7-seater variants of the Mahindra XUV700.

