MG Hector And Hector Plus Get Costlier By Up To Rs 30,000

Published On Jun 13, 2024 02:06 PM

The price hike also applies to the Blackstorm editions of both MG Hector and Hector Plus

MG Hector

  • The 5-seater variants of the MG Hector have received a price hike of up to Rs 22,000.

  • It is now priced between Rs 13.99 lakh and Rs 22.24 lakh.

  • On other hand, the Hector Plus has undergone a price jump of up to Rs 30,000.

  • MG Hector Plus is now priced from Rs 18.20 lakh to Rs 23.08 lakh.

Prepare to shell out more for MG Hector and Hector Plus SUVs as the automaker has announced a price increase of Rs 30,000 across all variants of both the SUVs. This hike also applies to the Blackstorm edition of the SUV duo. Let’s take a look at their revised variant-wise prices.

MG Hector

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

Petrol Manual

Style

Rs 13.99 lakh

Rs 13.99 lakh

No difference

Shine Pro

Rs 16 lakh

Rs 16.16 lakh

+ Rs 16,000

Select Pro

Rs 17.30 lakh

Rs 17.48 lakh

+ Rs 18,000

Smart Pro

Rs 18.24 lakh

Rs 18.43 lakh

+ Rs 19,000

Sharp Pro

Rs 19.70 lakh

Rs 19.90 lakh

+ Rs 20,000

Petrol Automatic

Shine Pro CVT

Rs 17 lakh

Rs 17.17 lakh

+ Rs 17,000

Select Pro CVT

Rs 18.49 lakh

Rs 18.68 lakh

+ Rs 19,000

Sharp Pro CVT

Rs 21 lakh

Rs 21.21 lakh

+ Rs 21,000

Hector Blackstorm CVT

Rs 21.32 lakh

Rs 21.53 lakh

+ Rs 21,000

Savvy Pro CVT

Rs 21.95 lakh

Rs 22.17 lakh

+ Rs 22,000

Diesel Manual

Shine Pro

Rs 17.70 lakh

Rs 17.88 lakh

+ Rs 18,000

Select Pro

Rs 18.70 lakh

Rs 18.89 lakh

+ Rs 19,000

Smart Pro

Rs 20 lakh

Rs 20 lakh

No difference

Sharp Pro

Rs 21.70 lakh

Rs 21.92 lakh

+ Rs 22,000

Hector Blackstorm Diesel

Rs 22.02 lakh

Rs 22.24 lakh

+ Rs 22,000

  • The base-spec Style petrol manual and mid-spec Smart Pro diesel manual variants of the MG Hector remain unaffected by the price hike.

MG Hector Blackstorm

  • The higher-spec variants petrol and diesel variants, including the Blackstorm editions, have received a price jump of up to Rs 22,000.

  • Prices for the MG Hector now range from Rs 13.99 lakh to Rs 22.24 lakh.

Also Check Out: Next-gen Apple CarPlay Revealed At WWDC 2024: Master Of All Car Displays

MG Hector Plus

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

Petrol Manual

Select Pro 7-seater

Rs 18 lakh

Rs 18.20 lakh

+ Rs 20,000

Sharp Pro 6/7-seater

Rs 20.40 lakh

Rs 20.63 lakh

+ Rs 23,000

Petrol Automatic

Sharp Pro CVT 6/7-seater

Rs 21.73 lakh

Rs 21.97 lakh

+ Rs 24,000

Hector Plus Blackstorm CVT 7-seater

Rs 22.05 lakh

Rs 22.29 lakh

+ Rs 24,000

Savvy Pro CVT 6/7-seater

Rs 22.68 lakh

Rs 22.93 lakh

+ Rs 25,000

Diesel Manual

Style 6/7-seater

Rs 17 lakh

Rs 17.30 lakh

+ Rs 30,000

Select Pro 7-seater

Rs 19.60 lakh

Rs 19.82 lakh

+ Rs 22,000

Smart Pro 6-seater

Rs 21 lakh

Rs 21.23 lakh

+ Rs 23,000

Sharp Pro 7-seater

Rs 22.30 lakh

Rs 22.50 lakh

+ Rs 20,000

Sharp Pro 6-seater

Rs 22.51 lakh

Rs 22.76 lakh

+ Rs 25,000

Hector Plus Blackstorm 7-seater Diesel

Rs 22.62 lakh

Rs 22.87 lakh

+ Rs 25,000

Hector Plus Blackstorm 6-seater Diesel

Rs 22.83 lakh

Rs 23.08 lakh

+ Rs 25,000

  • Compared to petrol, the diesel variants of the MG Hector Plus have received a higher price jump of up to Rs 30,000.

  • The Hector Plus Blackstorm variants are now up to Rs 25,000 more expensive.

MG Hector Blackstorm Cabin

  • The prices for the MG Hector Plus range from Rs 18.20 lakh to Rs 23.08 lakh.

Also Check Out: Tata Punch EV Aces The Bharat NCAP Crash Test With 5 Stars

Engine & Transmission

MG offers the Hector and Hector Plus with the option of turbo-petrol or a diesel engine, and their specifications have been detailed below:

Engine

1.5-litre turbo-petrol

2-litre diesel

Power

143 PS

170 PS

Torque

250 PS

350 Nm

Transmission

6-speed MT, CVT

6-speed MT

Currently, the diesel variants of Hector SUVs are not available with the option of an automatic transmission.

Rivals

The MG Hector takes on the Tata Harrier, 5-seater variants of the Mahindra XUV700, and higher-spec variants of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. The Hector Plus on other hand rivals the Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar, and 6-and 7-seater variants of the Mahindra XUV700.

S
Published by
Shreyash
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on MG Hector

