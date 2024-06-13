MG Hector And Hector Plus Get Costlier By Up To Rs 30,000
The price hike also applies to the Blackstorm editions of both MG Hector and Hector Plus
-
The 5-seater variants of the MG Hector have received a price hike of up to Rs 22,000.
-
It is now priced between Rs 13.99 lakh and Rs 22.24 lakh.
-
On other hand, the Hector Plus has undergone a price jump of up to Rs 30,000.
-
MG Hector Plus is now priced from Rs 18.20 lakh to Rs 23.08 lakh.
Prepare to shell out more for MG Hector and Hector Plus SUVs as the automaker has announced a price increase of Rs 30,000 across all variants of both the SUVs. This hike also applies to the Blackstorm edition of the SUV duo. Let’s take a look at their revised variant-wise prices.
MG Hector
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
Petrol Manual
|
Style
|
Rs 13.99 lakh
|
Rs 13.99 lakh
|
No difference
|
Shine Pro
|
Rs 16 lakh
|
Rs 16.16 lakh
|
+ Rs 16,000
|
Select Pro
|
Rs 17.30 lakh
|
Rs 17.48 lakh
|
+ Rs 18,000
|
Smart Pro
|
Rs 18.24 lakh
|
Rs 18.43 lakh
|
+ Rs 19,000
|
Sharp Pro
|
Rs 19.70 lakh
|
Rs 19.90 lakh
|
+ Rs 20,000
|
Petrol Automatic
|
Shine Pro CVT
|
Rs 17 lakh
|
Rs 17.17 lakh
|
+ Rs 17,000
|
Select Pro CVT
|
Rs 18.49 lakh
|
Rs 18.68 lakh
|
+ Rs 19,000
|
Sharp Pro CVT
|
Rs 21 lakh
|
Rs 21.21 lakh
|
+ Rs 21,000
|
Hector Blackstorm CVT
|
Rs 21.32 lakh
|
Rs 21.53 lakh
|
+ Rs 21,000
|
Savvy Pro CVT
|
Rs 21.95 lakh
|
Rs 22.17 lakh
|
+ Rs 22,000
|
Diesel Manual
|
Shine Pro
|
Rs 17.70 lakh
|
Rs 17.88 lakh
|
+ Rs 18,000
|
Select Pro
|
Rs 18.70 lakh
|
Rs 18.89 lakh
|
+ Rs 19,000
|
Smart Pro
|
Rs 20 lakh
|
Rs 20 lakh
|
No difference
|
Sharp Pro
|
Rs 21.70 lakh
|
Rs 21.92 lakh
|
+ Rs 22,000
|
Hector Blackstorm Diesel
|
Rs 22.02 lakh
|
Rs 22.24 lakh
|
+ Rs 22,000
-
The base-spec Style petrol manual and mid-spec Smart Pro diesel manual variants of the MG Hector remain unaffected by the price hike.
-
The higher-spec variants petrol and diesel variants, including the Blackstorm editions, have received a price jump of up to Rs 22,000.
-
Prices for the MG Hector now range from Rs 13.99 lakh to Rs 22.24 lakh.
MG Hector Plus
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
Petrol Manual
|
Select Pro 7-seater
|
Rs 18 lakh
|
Rs 18.20 lakh
|
+ Rs 20,000
|
Sharp Pro 6/7-seater
|
Rs 20.40 lakh
|
Rs 20.63 lakh
|
+ Rs 23,000
|
Petrol Automatic
|
Sharp Pro CVT 6/7-seater
|
Rs 21.73 lakh
|
Rs 21.97 lakh
|
+ Rs 24,000
|
Hector Plus Blackstorm CVT 7-seater
|
Rs 22.05 lakh
|
Rs 22.29 lakh
|
+ Rs 24,000
|
Savvy Pro CVT 6/7-seater
|
Rs 22.68 lakh
|
Rs 22.93 lakh
|
+ Rs 25,000
|
Diesel Manual
|
Style 6/7-seater
|
Rs 17 lakh
|
Rs 17.30 lakh
|
+ Rs 30,000
|
Select Pro 7-seater
|
Rs 19.60 lakh
|
Rs 19.82 lakh
|
+ Rs 22,000
|
Smart Pro 6-seater
|
Rs 21 lakh
|
Rs 21.23 lakh
|
+ Rs 23,000
|
Sharp Pro 7-seater
|
Rs 22.30 lakh
|
Rs 22.50 lakh
|
+ Rs 20,000
|
Sharp Pro 6-seater
|
Rs 22.51 lakh
|
Rs 22.76 lakh
|
+ Rs 25,000
|
Hector Plus Blackstorm 7-seater Diesel
|
Rs 22.62 lakh
|
Rs 22.87 lakh
|
+ Rs 25,000
|
Hector Plus Blackstorm 6-seater Diesel
|
Rs 22.83 lakh
|
Rs 23.08 lakh
|
+ Rs 25,000
-
Compared to petrol, the diesel variants of the MG Hector Plus have received a higher price jump of up to Rs 30,000.
-
The Hector Plus Blackstorm variants are now up to Rs 25,000 more expensive.
-
The prices for the MG Hector Plus range from Rs 18.20 lakh to Rs 23.08 lakh.
Engine & Transmission
MG offers the Hector and Hector Plus with the option of turbo-petrol or a diesel engine, and their specifications have been detailed below:
|
Engine
|
1.5-litre turbo-petrol
|
2-litre diesel
|
Power
|
143 PS
|
170 PS
|
Torque
|
250 PS
|
350 Nm
|
Transmission
|
6-speed MT, CVT
|
6-speed MT
Currently, the diesel variants of Hector SUVs are not available with the option of an automatic transmission.
Rivals
The MG Hector takes on the Tata Harrier, 5-seater variants of the Mahindra XUV700, and higher-spec variants of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. The Hector Plus on other hand rivals the Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar, and 6-and 7-seater variants of the Mahindra XUV700.
