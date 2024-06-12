Modified On Jun 12, 2024 04:41 PM By Dipan for Tata Curvv EV

These upcoming Tata EVs will be based on the Acti.EV and the EMA platforms

In a recent investor meeting, Tata Motors announced the launch timelines for four of its upcoming electric vehicles: the Curvv EV, Harrier EV, Sierra EV, and Avinya EV. These EVs will launch in India by April 2026.

What was the official statement?

As per a presentation premiered at the meeting, the Curvv EV and Harrier EV will debut in the financial year 2025 (ongoing and stretching up to March 2025), while the Sierra EV and Avinya EV series will be launched in the fiscal year 2026 (between April 2025 and March 2026). Here is everything we know about these EVs:

Tata Curvv EV

The Tata Curvv and Curvv EV have been seen testing numerous times on Indian roads. It has now been confirmed that the EV iteration of the SUV-coupe will debut by April 2025. While the exact battery pack and motor specifications of the coupe SUV are unknown, it is expected to have a claimed range of up to 500 km. Features on board the Curvv EV are expected to include a 12.3-inch touchscreen system, ventilated front seats, a sunroof, and a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display. The EV will include some advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features such as lane keep assist and adaptive cruise control, as well as up to six airbags, a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, and electronic stability control (ESC).

Tata Harrier EV

The Tata Harrier EV, which is set to launch in fiscal year 2025, will be based on the recently revealed Tata Acti.EV platform, may offer a claimed range of over 500 km, and get the choice of a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup. The majority of the new Harrier's key features are expected to be available, including a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver's display, dual-zone automatic air conditioning, ventilated and powered front seats, wireless phone charging, panoramic sunroof (with mood lighting), and a gesture-enabled powered tailgate. In terms of safety, it will likely have up to seven airbags and a 360-degree camera. The Harrier EV could also get the advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) seen with the ICE version of the Harrier.

Tata Sierra EV

Tata has confirmed that the Sierra EV will be introduced in the market by March 2026. It is expected to use the brand's Acti.EV architecture, similar to the Punch EV and the upcoming Curvv and Harrier EVs. It retains some of the iconic styling elements of the original Sierra while also featuring a few modern design touches. It will be offered with a five-seater setup and a four-seater lounge option. Expect it to be a well-equipped offering, borrowing most of the amenities and safety tech from newer EV and ICE products from Tata, including dual digital displays, ADAS, and six airbags likely as standard.

Tata Avinya

Tata has also confirmed that the EVs based on the Avinya platform will be introduced before April 2026. The Avinya line of vehicles will be built on JLR's modular EMA platform, which will be localised to reduce costs. It is expected to have a battery pack with a range of more than 500 km. This EV will also support ultra-fast charging, that Tata claims can charge for a 500 km range in under 30 minutes. However, little is known about the first Avinya model's body style or specifications.

Tata’s Present EV Lineup

Tata currently has the most EVs on offer when all mass-market brands are considered. Its current EV lineup consists of the Tata Tiago EV (entry-level model), Tata Tigor EV, Tata Punch EV, and Tata Nexon EV (current flagship EV). Tata Motors has also stated that by FY 2026, it will have 10 EV cars in its portfolio.

Which upcoming Tata EV are you most excited about? Tell us in the comments below.