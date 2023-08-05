Published On Aug 05, 2023 09:43 AM By Shreyash for Honda Elevate

The past week has witnessed new updates on upcoming products, along with an updated CNG lineup from Tata

During the last week, there were big updates on the two upcoming compact SUVs in India - Honda Elevate and Citroen C3 Aircross. Furthermore, Tata introduced its updated CNG lineup, while a new-gen premium MPV from Toyota also went on sale in India. Let’s have a look at all the important car headlines of the last week.

Honda Elevate Series Production Started

Honda is all set to launch its first all new product in India after a long time in the form of Elevate. The automaker has now started its series production, and the SUV has started rolling out from Honda's Tapukara manufacturing facility in Rajasthan.

Citroen C3 Aircross Launch Timelines

Citroen C3 Aircross will be the fourth offering from the French carmaker in India. Revealing a few more details about the upcoming compact SUV, Citroen has also detailed its bookings and launch timelines. We have also compared the fuel efficiency of the Citroen C3 Aircross with those of its rivals.

Tata Punch Now Gets A CNG Option

The Punch is the fourth model from Tata which is now being offered with a CNG powertrain. Along with the Punch, Tata has also updated the Tiago and Tigor with the same twin-cylinder layout to open up more boot space.

Toyota Innova Crysta Becomes Dearer

Toyota’s popular MPV, the Innova Crysta received its second consecutive price hike in two months. The price revision has been fairly distributed along the higher-specced trims of the MPV.

Maruti Invicto Gets Safer

Soon after its launch, Maruti has made another safety feature standard across its two variants - Zeta Plus and Alpha Plus. The added feature adds a premium, raising the starting price of the premium MPV.

New Hyundai Creta & Alcazar Editions Incoming

After trademarking the Adventure variants of the Creta and Alcazar, Hyundai has now released the first video teaser of these SUVs. The changes on these SUVs will be limited to exterior and interior cosmetics, and no mechanical changes are expected.

Mahindra XUV400 To Get New Features

Mahindra is planning to increase the value proposition of its electric SUV, the XUV400 EV as it is going to be offered with eight new features. However, these updates will be limited to the top-spec trim of the electric SUV.

New-gen Toyota Vellfire Launched

The 2023 Toyota Vellfire is now on sale in India, and it comes with a massive premium over its predecessor. The luxury MPV looks bolder and sleeker than before, and sports a minimalistic and clean dashboard layout.

New Toyota Land Cruiser Prado Revealed

Toyota took the wraps off its new Land Cruiser Prado by the same of LC250, as the more functional and less luxurious version of the SUV.. Along with the LC250, Toyota has also showcased the LC70 which sports a retro styling inside and out for a more rugged experience.

New Spy Shots Of Tata Nexon Facelift

The 2024 Tata Nexon facelift is being thoroughly tested and it has been spotted once again, this time with the production-ready headlights. It will feature design cues from Tata’s concept models like Avinya and Curvv.