Modified On Jul 31, 2023 04:11 PM By Shreyash for Honda Elevate

Bookings for the Honda Elevate are open and there will be a waiting period of a few months by the time of launch

As a global model, 90 percent of the production of the Honda Elevate is localised.

It uses the same 1.5-litre 121PS petrol engine as the Honda City.

Inside, it is equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen unit which also supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Its safety kit includes a full suite of advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) features.

Expect to see it at a Honda dealership near you starting mid-August.

Honda Elevate is expected to be priced from Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

Honda Elevate is all set to go on sale in India, with most of its technical specifications and features already revealed. Now, Honda has started the series production of its new compact SUV, and the first Elevate has been rolled out from Honda's Tapukara manufacturing facility in Rajasthan.

According to Honda, more than 90 percent of the manufacturing process of the Elevate is localised. The Elevate is due to be launched in the first week of September, with bookings already open for a token amount of Rs 5,000.

Equipment On Offer

Honda has equipped its new compact SUV with amenities such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system which supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 7-inch semi-digital driver display, and a single-pane sunroof. In terms of safety, the Elevate gets a full suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), along with six airbags, hill start assist, lane watch assist, vehicle stability assist, and a rear parking camera.

Also Read: Honda Elevate Fuel Efficiency Figures Are Out!

Just One Engine Option

The Honda Elevate uses the same 1.5-litre petrol engine as the Honda City, which churns out 121PS and 145Nm, paired to either a 6-speed manual transmission or a CVT automatic. It will not get a hybrid option in India but there will be an all-electric iteration to follow in a couple of years.

Also Check Out: Should The Latest WR-V Be Offered Alongside The Honda Elevate In India?

Expected Price & Rivals

Honda could price the Elevate from Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. According to the carmaker’s estimate, it will already have a waiting period of over 3 months by the time of launch so if you’re still deciding on getting one, you might make a call soon.

The Elevate will go head to head with the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and MG Astor. It will also rival the soon to be launched Citroen C3 Aircross.