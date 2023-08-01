Citroen C3 Aircross vs Rivals: Claimed Fuel Efficiency Compared

Modified On Aug 01, 2023 07:45 PM By Tarun for Citroen C3 Aircross

  • 5939 Views
  • Write a comment

The C3 Aircross will only be offered with a manual transmission at launch

Citroen C3 Aircross Mileage

The Citroen C3 Aircross is approaching its market entry, possibly by October. It’s an extended version of the C3 and will be offered with both five- and seven-seater configurations. The compact SUV will be rivalling the might of the Hyundai CretaKia SeltosVolkswagen TaigunSkoda KushaqMG AstorMaruti Grand VitaraToyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, and Honda Elevate.

Citroen has revealed the fuel efficiency of the only powertrain that will be offered with the C3 Aircross, a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. Here’s how frugal it is in comparison to the petrol-manual variants of its rivals: 

Manual Variants

Mileage

Citroen C3 Aircross

18.5kmpl

Honda Elevate

15.31kmpl

Maruti Grand Vitara / Toyota Hyryder

21.1kmpl

Hyundai Creta

16.8kmpl

Kia Seltos

17kmpl/ 17.7kmpl (iMT with 1.5-litre turbo)

Skoda Kushaq

19.20kmpl/ 17.95kmpl (1.5-litre turbo)

Volkswagen Taigun

19.20kmpl/ 17.23kmpl (1.5-litre turbo)

  • The C3 Aircross’s 110PS turbo-petrol motor has a higher claimed fuel efficiency, more frugal than larger and naturally-aspirated (N.A.) 1.5-litre petrol engines found in the Elevate, Creta and Seltos.

  • The Maruti Grand Vitara and Toyota Hyryder also use a 1.5-litre N.A. petrol engine but with a lower output, do promise to be a lot more frugal than the upcoming Citroen SUV. They also get the choice of a strong-hybrid powertrain that claims up to 27.97kmpl.

Also Read: Kia Seltos Facelift Is The Best Equipped New Compact SUV Of 2023

  • The smaller capacity 115PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engine found in the Kushaq and Taigun are also more efficient than the C3 Aircross.

Kia Seltos

  • Kia is the only one to offer the choice of a 6-speed iMT (manual without clutch pedal) for its 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, the most powerful in the segment.

  • Once we get the C3 Aircross for our extensive road testing, there will be a clear idea of how much it delivers in real-world driving conditions. 

Also Read: Honda Elevate vs Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos vs Maruti Grand Vitara vs Toyota Hyryder: Specification Comparison

The Citroen C3 Aircross is expected to be priced aggressively, from around Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom). Its bookings are scheduled to commence from September, while the deliveries will begin from October. 

Read More on : C3 on road price

T
Published by
Tarun
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Citroen C3 Aircross

Read Full News
  • Skoda Kushaq
  • Hyundai Creta
  • Kia Seltos
  • Maruti Grand Vitara
  • Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
  • Volkswagen Taigun
  • Honda Elevate
  • Citroen C3 Aircross
  • Trending
  • Recent

Other Brands

View All Brands

Trending Suv

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
HomeNew CarsNewsCitroen C3 Aircross vs Rivals: Claimed Fuel Efficiency Compared
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience