The C3 Aircross will only be offered with a manual transmission at launch

The Citroen C3 Aircross is approaching its market entry, possibly by October. It’s an extended version of the C3 and will be offered with both five- and seven-seater configurations. The compact SUV will be rivalling the might of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, and Honda Elevate .

Citroen has revealed the fuel efficiency of the only powertrain that will be offered with the C3 Aircross, a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. Here’s how frugal it is in comparison to the petrol-manual variants of its rivals:

Manual Variants Mileage Citroen C3 Aircross 18.5kmpl Honda Elevate 15.31kmpl Maruti Grand Vitara / Toyota Hyryder 21.1kmpl Hyundai Creta 16.8kmpl Kia Seltos 17kmpl/ 17.7kmpl (iMT with 1.5-litre turbo) Skoda Kushaq 19.20kmpl/ 17.95kmpl (1.5-litre turbo) Volkswagen Taigun 19.20kmpl/ 17.23kmpl (1.5-litre turbo)

The C3 Aircross’s 110PS turbo-petrol motor has a higher claimed fuel efficiency, more frugal than larger and naturally-aspirated (N.A.) 1.5-litre petrol engines found in the Elevate, Creta and Seltos.

The Maruti Grand Vitara and Toyota Hyryder also use a 1.5-litre N.A. petrol engine but with a lower output, do promise to be a lot more frugal than the upcoming Citroen SUV. They also get the choice of a strong-hybrid powertrain that claims up to 27.97kmpl.

The smaller capacity 115PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engine found in the Kushaq and Taigun are also more efficient than the C3 Aircross.

Kia is the only one to offer the choice of a 6-speed iMT (manual without clutch pedal) for its 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, the most powerful in the segment.

Once we get the C3 Aircross for our extensive road testing, there will be a clear idea of how much it delivers in real-world driving conditions.

The Citroen C3 Aircross is expected to be priced aggressively, from around Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom). Its bookings are scheduled to commence from September, while the deliveries will begin from October.

