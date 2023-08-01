Modified On Aug 01, 2023 02:59 PM By Shreyash for Citroen C3 Aircross

The C3 Aircross will be the fourth Citroen model in India, which will rival compact SUVs like the Hyundai Creta

Citroen C3 Aircross will offer a choice between 5- and 7-seater layouts.

It will use the same 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine from the C3 hatchback.

The unit comes paired to a 6-speed manual transmission only.

Comes with features like a 10-inch touchscreen unit and 7-inch digital driver’s display.

Expected to be priced from Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

The India-spec Citroen C3 Aircross was unveiled in April 2023, following which the French carmaker has also revealed its features and specifications. Now, Citroen has also announced the bookings, launch and delivery timelines for the compact SUV. The C3 Aircross will become available to customers for booking in September, while the deliveries are scheduled to start from October, likely right after the price announcement.

Let’s have a quick overview of what it will offer upon its launch.

A Basic Feature List

The list of amenities offered in the C3 Aircross is not as impressive as its rivals, covering just about the basic needs of the segment’s buyers. It includes a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, and steering-mounted audio controls.

In terms of safety, the C3 Aircross is equipped with dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, hill-hold assist, rear parking sensors and tyre pressure pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

The C3 Aircross lacks important features such as automatic AC, cruise control, ventilated seats, wireless charging, and up to six airbags, which are offered by its segment competitors.

Powertrain Check

Citroen’s compact SUV will use the same 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine as the C3 hatchback, which churns out 110PS and 190Nm and comes mated to a 6-speed manual transmission.There's no option of an automatic transmission as of now, but it is expected to be introduced later.

Expected Price & Rivals

Considering that the C3 Aircross will not be as feature-rich, it could have a lower starting price of around Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom). Once launched, it will take on the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor and Honda Elevate.

