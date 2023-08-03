2023 Toyota Vellfire Launched In India, Prices Start From Rs 1.20 Crore

Modified On Aug 03, 2023 06:08 PM By Rohit for Toyota Vellfire

The new Vellfire is sold in two broad trims, Hi and VIP Executive Lounge, which come in 7-seater and 4-seater layouts, respectively

Toyota has priced the new Vellfire from Rs 1.20 crore to Rs 1.30 crore (ex-showroom pan-India).

Bookings for the fourth-gen MPV are now open with deliveries to start in November.

Exterior highlights include sleek LED headlights and DRLs, 19-inch black alloy wheels and connected LED taillights.

Sports a minimalist and cleaner cabin layout dominated by a 14-inch touchscreen.

Has Ottoman seats in the 4-seater version with massage function and multiple adjustments.

Other features include 14-colour ambient lighting, dual-panel sunroof and six airbags.

Powered by a 2.5-litre petrol-hybrid powertrain mated to an e-CVT, claimed to return 19.28kmpl.

The fourth-gen Toyota Vellfire has been launched in India. Bookings for the new luxury MPV are now open while it is being offered in two broad variants: Hi and VIP Executive Lounge. Prices for the new Vellfire range from Rs 1.20 crore to Rs 1.30 crore (rounded-off, ex-showroom pan-India). The new and improved MPV is priced at a premium of almost Rs 23 lakh over the previous version.

Bolder Than Before

Its humongous grille with dark chrome slats, looks a lot similar to the one on the latest Toyota Land Cruiser SUV. The new Vellfire gets sleeker 3-piece LED headlights and DRLs, while sporting a chrome lip in the bumper and big air dams comprising the fog lamps.

The Vellfire’s profile retains the MPV-like appeal while now featuring a Z-shaped element on the B-pillar, acting as a kink in the windowline. It is also from this angle that you notice its chunky, black 19-inch alloy wheels and the expansive length and wheelbase of the MPV, measuring 5.01m and 3m, respectively. At the back, the new Vellfire comes with wing-shaped wraparound and connected LED taillights, a huge, upright tailgate and the “Vellfire” insignia.

It can be picked from three exterior colour options: Black, Precious Metal, and Platinum White Pearl.

A More Premium Cabin Experience

Toyota has even upped the premiumness of the Vellfire’s cabin by giving it a minimalist and cleaner layout. The new version of the MPV also boasts of a fresh 3-spoke steering wheel with copper accents. Its cabin can be had in three themes: Sunset Brown, Beige and Black.

The most significant detail of the new Vellfire, though, is its second row of seats if you choose the top-spec four-seat variant called the VIP Executive Lounge. It offers Ottoman seats in the middle row and thanks to multiple ways of adjustment and massage function, the Vellfire’s second row seats ensure you will be cocooned on all your highway journeys. In case you feel bored here, Toyota has even put two 14-inch rear screens (one for each passenger) to keep you engaged on the go.

Features In Plenty

The attention-grabber of the new-generation cabin is the 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which is the biggest central display on a Toyota car in India. Other equipment on offer include a fully digital driver display, a dual-panel sunroof, wireless phone charging, and 60+ connected car tech features. It also gets an 8-way power-adjustable driver seat with memory function, 14-colour ambient lighting and a 15-speaker JBL sound system.

Its safety net comprises six airbags, adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, vehicle stability control, a 360-degree camera, and all four disc brakes.

Petrol-hybrid Power For The Win

For India, Toyota has equipped the fourth-gen Vellfire with a 2.5-litre petrol-hybrid powertrain making 193PS and 240Nm, paired with an e-CVT. Thanks to its strong-hybrid setup, it is claimed to return an average fuel economy of 19.28kmpl.

Who Does It Compete With?

Although the new Vellfire doesn’t have any direct rivals for now, it will take on the upcoming 2024 Mercedes-Benz V-Class in India. Deliveries for the new Toyota Vellfire will commence only from November 2023.

