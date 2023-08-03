Published On Aug 03, 2023 12:45 PM By Rohit for Maruti Invicto

The Maruti Invicto Zeta+ trim now gets rear seatbelt reminder at a premium of Rs 3,000

Maruti launched the Toyota Innova Hycross-derived Invicto in July 2023.

It is sold in two broad variants: Zeta+ and Alpha+.

Alpha+ already has this safety feature since the MPV’s launch.

No other changes have been made to the safety kit of the Zeta+ trim.

New prices of the MPV range from Rs 24.82 lakh to Rs 28.42 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Shortly after introducing the Toyota Innova Hycross-derived Maruti Invicto, India’s largest carmaker has now equipped its most premium MPV with rear seatbelt reminder even in its entry-level Zeta+ trim. This feature was already available on the range-topping Alpha+ variant since Invicto was launched.

Applicability And Price Revision

The latest safety tech addition is applicable to both second- and third-row seats of the Maruti MPV. Prices of the Zeta+ variants (available in both 7- and 8-seater) have hence gone up marginally by Rs 3,000.

Other Safety Equipment Onboard

Maruti has made no other changes to the Zeta+ trim’s safety net. It comes with six airbags, 3-point seatbelts for all passengers, electronic parking brake with auto-hold, vehicle stability control, hill-start assist, and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

That said, features such as a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and rear defogger are still reserved for the Alpha+ variant.

Prices And Rivals

The Invicto’s revised price ranges from Rs 24.82 lakh to Rs 28.42 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Its only direct rival is the Toyota Innova Hycross, while the Kia Carens and Toyota Innova Crysta are positioned below it.

