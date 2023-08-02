Modified On Aug 02, 2023 02:55 PM By Shreyash for Toyota Innova Crysta

The Toyota Innova Crysta has experienced its second price increase in just two months

The top-spec GX trim of the Innova Crysta has received a maximum price hike of Rs 37,000.

Its mid-spec VX trim is now Rs 35,000 more expensive.

The Innova Crysta is only offered with a 2.4-litre 150PS diesel engine.

Features an 8-inch touchscreen display, automatic AC, and 8-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat.

Its new prices range from Rs 19.99 lakh to Rs 26.05 lakh.

Now, you'll have to shell out even more for the Toyota Innova Crysta as the MPV receives its second consecutive price hike in two months. The top-spec trim has faced the highest price jump, while the prices for its base-spec trim remain unchanged. Let's take a look at the variant-wise price revision of the Innova Crysta in the table below.

Variant Old Prices New Prices Difference GX (7S) Rs 19.99 lakh Rs 19.99 lakh No difference GX (8S) Rs 19.99 lakh Rs 19.99 lakh No difference VX (7S) Rs 24.04 lakh Rs 24.39 lakh + Rs 35,000 VX (8S) Rs 24.09 lakh Rs 24.44 lakh + Rs 35,000 ZX (7S) Rs 25.68 lakh Rs 26.05 lakh + Rs 37,000

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

The price hike has been fairly even with the top variant getting a slightly higher bump at Rs 37,000. The base-spec GX variants are not affected by this price hike and are still more expensive than the base-spec Innova Hycross by Rs 32,000.

Also Check Out: Toyota Innova Crysta Can Now Be Customised As An Ambulance

What Does Innova Crysta Offer?

Talking about the equipment list inside the Innova Crysta, it comes with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic AC, an 8-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat, leatherette seats, one-touch tumble second-row seats.

The passenger safety is covered by up to seven airbags, front and rear parking sensors, vehicle stability control, and hill start assist.

Still A Diesel MPV

One of the key attractions of the Toyota Innova Crysta MPV is that it still comes with a 2.4-litre diesel engine. It is only available with a 5-speed manual transmission and churns out 150PS and 343Nm. In contrast, the Innova Hycross is offered with petrol and strong hybrid powertrains, and no manual transmission.

Rivals

The prices for the Toyota Innova Crysta now range from Rs 19.99 lakh to Rs 26.05 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The MPV can be regarded as a premium alternative to the Mahindra Marazzo and Kia Carens.

Read More on : Toyota Innova Crysta diesel