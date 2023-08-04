Published On Aug 04, 2023 05:07 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Creta

The teaser images and video reveal that the Hyundai Creta-Alcazar duo will get the Hyundai Exter’s new Ranger Khaki colour option with a black roof

Hyundai Creta and Alcazar Adventure edition to be launched soon.

It’s the second special edition of the Creta but a first for the Alcazar.

Exterior changes include black elements and “Adventure Edition” badges.

Common features include a 10.25-inch touchscreen, a panoramic sunroof, and up to six airbags.

Unlikely to get any mechanical changes; both currently get petrol, turbo-petrol (Alcazar only) and diesel engines.

Prices of the two SUVs presently range from Rs 10.87 lakh to Rs 21.13 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

It wasn’t long ago that Hyundai trademarked the names “Hyundai Creta Adventure” and “Hyundai Alcazar Adventure” in our country. We are now a step closer to their launch as the carmaker has teased the special edition of the two SUVs for the first time. While this will be the second special edition for the Creta, it’s the first time the Alcazar will get such a treatment.

Revelations From The Teaser

The teaser images and video show the two SUVs finished in the Hyundai Exter’s signature “Ranger Khaki” colour option, featuring a black roof. Hyundai has blacked out all the chrome elements of the SUV duo, while putting a few “Adventure Edition'' badges on the outside.

Cabin And Equipment Revisions

Although the teasers don’t show the cabins of the Creta and Alcazar’s special editions, we believe the carmaker might offer them with an all-black interior theme with possibly some green accents, like the Exter.

In terms of features, both the SUVs are packed to the brim with common items such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen system, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, and cruise control. Their safety kit includes up to six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), rear parking camera, and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

Any Updates To Powertrains?

Hyundai likely won’t tinker with the existing powertrain setups of the Creta-Alcazar pair. The Creta comes with 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol (with 6-speed MT and CVT) and diesel engines (with 6-speed MT and AT). On the other hand, the 3-row Hyundai SUV is equipped with a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine (6-speed MT and 7-speed DCT) and the same diesel unit as the Creta.

Expected Prices

Expect their respective special editions to command a slight premium over their corresponding petrol and diesel variants. For now, the compact SUV is priced from Rs 10.87 lakh to Rs 19.20 lakh, whereas the 3-row SUV retails between Rs 16.77 lakh and Rs 21.13 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

While the Creta Adventure Edition’s direct rivals will be the matte editions of the Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun, the Alcazar’s special edition will go up against the Red Dark and Adventure editions of the Tata Safari.

