Modified On Aug 03, 2023 04:19 PM By Tarun for Mahindra XUV400 EV

However, these safety features will only be limited to the top-end EL variant

Safety of the EL variant to improve with ESP, hill hold assist, auto-dimming IRVM, TPMS, and front fog lamps.

Other upgrades include two tweeters, cruise control, and a boot lamp.

XUV400 is already equipped with a sunroof, 7-inch touchscreen system, and six airbags.

Gets 34.5kWh and 39.4kWh battery packs with a claimed ranges of up to 375 kms and 456 kms, respectively.

Priced from Rs 15.99 lakh to Rs 19.19 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV will become a better value proposition soon, with the addition of eight new features. The missing features till now are seen on its ICE version (XUV300) and its prime rival, the Tata Nexon EV, too.

Safety Feature Upgrades

(XUV700 TPMS Image Used For Reference)

In terms of safety, the XUV400’s EL variant will gain electronic stability program (ESP), hill hold assist, auto-dimming IRVM, tyre pressure monitoring system, and front fog lamps. It’s already equipped with six airbags, all four disc brakes, ISOFIX child seat mounts, rear defogger, and rear wiper and washer.

Also Read: Mahindra Is Expecting Higher Demand For ICE Models Till 2030

Other Feature Upgrades

For a better in-cabin experience, the EL variant adds two tweeters, while the driving gets more comfortable with the inclusion of cruise control. Lastly, it gets a boot lamp as well.

The XUV400 already gets features like 16-inch alloy wheels, leatherette seats, an electric sunroof, height-adjustable driver’s seat, a 7-inch touchscreen system, push button start-stop, a rear parking camera, and rain-sensing wipers.

No Changes To The Powertrain

The XUV400 EV continues with the same 34.5kWh and 39.4kWh battery packs, which offer a claimed ranges of up to 375 kms and 456 kms, respectively. Its electric motor develops 150PS and 310Nm. The soon-to-be-updated top-spec EL trim gets the larger battery for more range.

Also Read: Mahindra Confirms No New Models For 2023; Big Launches Coming In 2024!

Prices of the XUV400 range from Rs 15.99 lakh to Rs 19.19 lakh (ex-showroom). It rivals the Tata Nexon EV Prime and Tata Nexon EV Max , while also being an affordable alternative to the Hyundai Kona Electric and MG ZS EV .

Read More on : Mahindra XUV400 EV Automatic