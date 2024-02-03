Published On Feb 03, 2024 08:00 AM By Rohit for Citroen C3 Aircross

The past week was dominated by the Bharat Mobility Global Expo, and a host of luxury SUV launches

In the intervening week of January and February 2024, there was a lot of buzz in the Indian automotive industry, mainly because of the newly organised Bharat Mobility Global Expo. Apart from the auto show event, we also got three premium car launches, and a few leaked and spy images of two upcoming SUVs as well. Let’s delve into all the important highlights of the week.

All Car Launches Of The Week

Citroen C3 Aircross Automatic: When Citroen launched the C3 Aircross in 2023, it only introduced the compact SUV with a manual gearbox. Now, after almost six months since launch, the SUV also gets an automatic gearbox option, which can be had with both 5-seat and 7-seat variants.

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLA And AMG GLE 53 Coupe: Mercedes-Benz India started 2024 with the launch of the facelifted GLA and AMG GLE 53 Coupe SUVs. The entry-level SUV is still available with both petrol and diesel engines but now gets minor styling revisions inside and out. The AMG GLE 53 Coupe, on the other hand, also gets minor design tweaks inside and out with the midlife refresh but the more significant change is in its performance numbers.

2024 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque: The facelifted Land Rover Range Rover Evoque, updated globally in mid-2023, has now hit the Indian market. It comes with subtle design tweaks, tech updates, and improved mild-hybrid powertrains. What’s great is that these updates come not with a price hike but a big price cut for the SUV.

Bharat Mobility Global Expo: Key Highlights

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo was organised for the first time as a 3-day auto event where many carmakers participated, showcasing a range of new models. Tata unveiled a handful of new models and concepts including the Nexon CNG, Safari Red Dark, and Curvv ICE. There were also some unique concepts and performance models on display as well such as a customised Toyota Hilux, the Mercedes-Benz EQG (all-electric G-Wagon) and Lamborghini Revuelto.

Other News

Wait For Popular Toyotas Gets Longer: In a report from a special investigation committee in Japan, Toyota was notified about some discrepancies regarding its diesel engines. As the affected diesel engines in question also power some popular Toyota cars in India (including the Fortuner and Innova Crysta), the Indian arm of the Japanese carmaker has decided to temporarily halt the shipment of affected vehicles.

Hyundai Creta N Line Leaked: The first set of undisguised spy shots of the Hyundai Creta N Line based on the facelifted model has surfaced online. It will get all the characteristics typically associated with Hyundai N Line cars in India but will have a major addition in the powertrain department.

Image Source

5-door Mahindra Thar Spied Again: Yet another test mule of the 5-door Mahindra Thar was seen recently. The latest spy shots confirm a few premium features on board the elongated off-roader, which is set to be launched later this year.

Citroen Safety Update: Citroen has just joined the likes of Hyundai and Kia by announcing six airbags as standard for all models in its Indian lineup starting July 2024. That’s not all as Citroen India will also be equipping all its models with some more safety tech as well as standard.

