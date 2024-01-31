Published On Jan 31, 2024 12:52 PM By Ansh for Mahindra Thar 5-Door

The bigger Thar will not only offer more space, but also get more equipment covering safety, entertainment and convenience

It is expected to be launched later this year.

Will come with a 2-litre turbo-petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel engine, both with manual and automatic transmission options.

Expect choice of both rear-wheel-drive and 4WD drivetrains.

Feature updates spied so far include a bigger touchscreen infotainment system, digital driver’s display, and a single-pane sunroof.

Expected to be priced from Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

The 5-door Mahindra Thar is one of the most anticipated cars to be launched this year, and its testing has been going on for quite some time now. Every now and then, new spy shots of the elongated Thar surface online (still under camouflage), and the latest ones offer up new details about its design, interiors and features. Here is everything we know about the bigger Mahindra Thar so far.

Exterior

The overall design of the 5-door Thar is similar to its smaller version, with only some minor tweaks to the grille and an updated signature for the round headlights. Here, we can also spot the presence of front parking sensors.

The side profile, apart from the two additional doors, also gets 19-inch alloy wheels with a different design compared to the 3-door version. The rear profile seems to be unchanged and still has the spare wheel mounted on the tailgate.

Interior

The first thing you notice inside the cabin is the new dual-tone black and brown theme on the dashboard. This dashboard also houses a bigger touchscreen infotainment system (possibly a 10.25-inch unit), similar to the one seen on the updated XUV400 electric SUV. This screen will most likely come with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and can also offer Mahindra’s ArdenoX connected car features.

Here, the front seats are the same as the 3-door version, but both the driver and the front passenger get their own arm rests.

The design of the rear seats has changed for the 5-door Thar and has seating for three, including a headrest for the middle occupant. They also get a fold-out centre armrest, which will likely come with cupholders.

Features

Apart from the bigger touchscreen, the 5-door Thar also gets a digital driver’s display (likely a 10.25-inch as well), a single pane sunroof, type-C charging port in the front, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, electric fuel cap release, and an auto-dimming IRVM.

In terms of safety, the 5-door Thar is expected to come with six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), front and rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat anchors, a rearview camera and it could also get a 360-degree camera in the higher variants.

Powertrain

Mahindra will offer its bigger Thar with two familiar engine options: a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre diesel engine. While these are the same engines as the 3-door version, offering 152 PS (petrol) and 132 PS (diesel), here they will come with higher output figures. The 5-door Thar will most likely come with both RWD and 4WD variants.

Price & Rivals

The Mahindra Thar 5-door launch is expected later this year with a possible starting price of Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom). With its size and performance, it will be a step above the sub-4m Maruti Jimny and a better equipped rival to the upcoming 5-door Force Gurkha.

