All Citroen Cars To Get 6 Airbags As Standard, Starting From July 2024

Until now, only C5 Aircross midsize SUV in the Citroen lineup used to get six airbags as standard

Along with 6 airbags, Citroen cars will also get ISOFIX seat anchorage and rear seatbelt reminder as standard.

Currently, the Citroen C3 hatchback, eC3 electric hatchback, and the C3 Aircross compact SUV are only being offered with dual front airbags.

This update will be effective from the second half of 2024, i.e., from July.

Citroen currently retails four models in India: C3, eC3, C3 Aircross, and C5 Aircross.

Even though India still does not have a six airbag mandate in place for all new cars, carmakers have been working towards introducing this safety feature across their lineup in a phased manner. The latest brand to announce this update for their lineup is Citroen, but the French carmaker is not going to offer six airbags right away. Instead, the Citroen C3, Citroen eC3 and Citroen C3 Aircross will be getting this safety update from the second half of this year, i.e, from July 2024. Currently, these three localised Citroen models only get dual front airbags.

Other Safety Features

In addition to the inclusion of side, and curtain airbags (for a total of six), Citroen cars will also get ISOFIX seat anchorage and rear seatbelt reminder as standard fitment.

Currently, the C3 and eC3 comes with safety features such as dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors. The Citroen hatchbacks also come with a parking camera, while the C3 Aircross also gets a tyre pressure monitoring system and hill hold assist.

Citroen’s flagship SUV in India, the C5 Aircross, already gets a comprehensive list of safety features including six airbags, driver drowsiness detection, electronic stability program (ESP), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), hill assist, park assist, a rear parking camera and blind-spot detection system.

Citroen Price Range

Citroen currently retails four models in India – C3, eC3, C3 Aircross, and C5 Aircross – and their price ranges have been detailed below:

Model Price Range Citroen C3 Rs 6.16 lakh to Rs 8.96 lakh Citroen eC3 Rs 11.61 lakh to Rs 13.35 lakh Citroen C3 Aircross Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 13.85 lakh Citroen C5 Aircross Rs 36.91 lakh to Rs 37.67 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

Citroen India’s Future Plans

In 2024, Citroen is planning to introduce a crossover sedan in India, namely, the C3X, which will share its platform with the C3 and C3 Aircross. Just like the C3 hatchback, the C3X will also get an all-electric version. Recently, the interior image of the India-spec C3X surfaced on the internet. You visit this link to know more about Citroen's upcoming offering.

