Modified On Jan 29, 2024 12:33 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Creta N Line

The spied images show a revised face for the SUV’s sportier iteration while having red highlights inside and out

The Creta N Line will be based on the newly launched facelifted Creta.

Exterior highlights will include red skirts, N Line badges, and bigger 18-inch alloy wheels.

To come with an all-black cabin having red inserts and contrast red stitching.

Creta’s features list include dual 10.25-inch displays and ADAS.

Likely to get a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine with both 6-speed MT and 7-speed DCT options.

Launch expected soon, prices could start from Rs 17.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Following the launch of the facelifted Hyundai Creta, we had discussed the strong likelihood that the top-selling Hyundai SUV was set to get an N Line version in India. Now, a fresh set of spy shots have surfaced online showing the Hyundai Creta N Line undisguised, probably as part of its TVC (television commercial) shoot.

What Do The Images Reveal?

While the existing N Line derivatives of the i20 and Venue don’t get major design upgrades over their standard counterparts, Hyundai has gone a step further for its most popular SUV. Between the regular Creta and Creta N Line, the latter gets a differentiated front with a split-LED headlight setup (with the LED DRL strip positioned atop), a tweaked smaller grille, and a chunkier bumper.

In profile, you can observe the inclusion of red skirts and bigger 18-inch N Line-specific alloy wheels with red brake calipers. At the back, things are still more familiar, with the only exception being the updated bumper. Also, expect ‘N Line’ badges all around the exterior of the sportier SUV.

Interior Details Seen As Well

One of the major highlights from the spy shots was the updated cabin theme. Hyundai has opted for an all-black theme for the inside, keeping it in accordance with that of other N Line models. It also has red highlights around the central infotainment display, on the dashboard, and contrast red stitching on the gear lever and upholstery. Hyundai will also be equipping it with the N Line-specific steering wheel.

What Features Will It Get?

The Hyundai Creta N Line will be based on the well-equipped higher variants of the regular SUV. As such, it will get the same dual 10.25-inch displays (one for instrumentation and the other for infotainment), dual-zone AC, wireless phone charging, and ventilated front seats from the standard model.

In terms of safety tech, expect it to come with six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), electronic parking brake with auto-hold, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Powertrain On Board

The 2024 Hyundai Creta N Line will get the same 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine (160 PS/ 253 Nm) as the standard model. However, it could add the option of a 6-speed manual in addition to the 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch automatic transmission). In the N Line version, it might get a slightly different suspension setup and quicker steering rack for sharper handling to differentiate it further from the regular Creta. It could also feature a slightly different exhaust setup that can emit a sportier exhaust note.

Expected Launch And Price

We believe the Hyundai Creta N Line will be launched soon, with prices expected to start at Rs 17.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It will square off directly with the Kia Seltos GTX+ and X-Line, while also serving as a sportier-looking alternative to the likes of the Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun GT Line, and MG Astor.

