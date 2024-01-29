Modified On Jan 29, 2024 05:48 PM By Sonny for Toyota Innova Crysta

These engines were running different ECU softwares when tested for domestic emissions certification in Japan

In a shocking revelation, it appears Toyota’s diesel engines of late do not deliver performance exactly as claimed. While this instance does involve ECU manipulation, it does not appear to be anywhere near as egregious as the infamous Volkswagen ‘dieselgate’ scandal which involved falsifying emissions figures. Instead, the irregular data in question pertains to the power delivery of Toyota’s diesel engines.

How did the issue occur?

It was discovered that when certain diesel engines had their power output performance figures measured during certification testing, they were running an ECU software different from the one that was used on the mass-production units. According to the investigation report, this was done to make their horsepower values “appear smoother with less variation.” This implies that while the actual peak performance figures were accurate, the way the engines reached those figures would differ for the mass-produced units.

What models were affected?

The three diesel engines in question were all manufactured by Toyota Industries Corporation (TICO) and were fitted with 10 models globally. These engines are fitted to the following Toyota models in India:

Engine Models On Sale Since 2.8-litre diesel Fortuner, Hilux May 2020 2.4-litre diesel Innova Crysta July 2020 3.3-litre diesel Land Cruiser 300 August 2021

Given that all the core Toyota products (those not shared with Maruti Suzuki) are offered with diesel engines, it seems a large number of buyers will have cars with the affected engines.

Should these Toyota owners be concerned?

In the same announcement, Toyota assures that there is no need to stop using the models with the engines in question. The carmaker stated that it has re-verified the mass-produced engines at the plant and confirmed that they do indeed meet their engine performance standards. As such, their reliability and usability is not affected by this issue.

The next steps

Following the discovery from the investigation, TICO has temporarily suspended shipment of the engines mentioned above while Toyota will temporarily halt the shipment of cars fitted with the same.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson from Toyota Kirloskar Motor shared the following statement on the matter:

“Toyota Industries Corporation (TICO), a company affiliated with Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC), announced on Jan 29, 2024, that irregularities in horsepower output certification tests were found on three diesel engine models. In case of India, such engines are used in Innova Crysta, Fortuner and Hilux.

The irregularities concern the ‘smoothing’ of power and torque curves but did not lead to any over-stating or over-claims on horsepower, torque or other powertrain related values. Moreover, this does not have any impact on the emissions or safety of the affected vehicles.

Toyota is working with relevant authorities to re-confirm the data used for the certification of the affected vehicles. As such, in case of Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt Ltd (TKM), also the dispatch of affected vehicles will be temporarily suspended.

However, new order taking will continue. For cars that have already been dispatched but have not yet been delivered to the customer, we will carefully explain to our customers about this condition. Thereafter, we will proceed with registration and delivery for customers who opt to receive their vehicles.

We would like to reassure our existing customers by stating that we believe their vehicles are unaffected by these irregularities, as this did not result in any variations in horsepower, torque or other powertrain-related values. Additionally, this has not compromised the emissions or safety of their vehicles.

Nevertheless, TKM sincerely apologises for any inconvenience and concern this irregularity may cause to our customers and other stakeholders.”

It appears Toyota is still attempting to finalise an end solution to the issue at hand. For now, new buyers will have to endure longer wait times for their new Toyota SUVs, while those with orders ready for delivery can choose to accept their vehicles in their current form.

Future For Diesels

The pursuit of clean air has been a crushing blow to the diesel engines in cars. While many have abandoned the workhorse alternative altogether, some like Toyota are still working hard to keep them compliant and in the running for as long as possible.

