Modified On Feb 01, 2024 01:24 PM By Ansh for Mercedes-Benz EQG

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed that the electric G-Wagon will be launched in India

Gets the same design as the ICE G-Wagon but with EV specific elements.

Features dual-integrated displays in an all-white cabin, other cabin themes will also be on offer.

Will come with a 4-motor setup, one for each wheel.

Can be launched in India sometime in 2025 at an expected starting price of Rs 3.5 crore (ex-showroom)

Mercedes-Benz has showcased the Mercedes-Benz EQG, essentially an electric G-Wagon concept, at the 2024 Bharat Mobility Expo. The EQG concept first made its global debut back in 2021, and has come to India for the first time. Mercedes-Benz has also confirmed that the EQG, once in production-ready form, will be launched in India after its global launch. Details of the electric G-Wagon are scarce, but here is what we know so far.

Design

The core design of the EQG is not so different from that of the ICE (internal combustion engine) powered G-Class. It has the same boxy silhouette but gets EV-specific design elements all around. Up front, the round headlights are still there but between them, the radiator grille has been removed for a closed-off and illuminated grille. This grille houses an illuminated Mercedes-Benz logo and has squarish patterns just like other electric Mercedes models.

This EQG Concept gets Maybach-like 22-inch alloy wheels, which might be an optional specification on the production ready version. Here, you can also spot the exterior door protector, which also acts as an LED light strip. One more thing to notice is the dual-tone exterior finish, where the bottom half of the car is painted silver, and the top half black.

The rear is mostly the same, though the usual spare wheel on the tailgate has been replaced by an elegantly designed squarish case, also with an LED light strip all around. Meanwhile, the bumper and taillights appear to be the same as the ICE model.

Mercedes also recently showcased a close-to-production version, though camouflaged, at CES 2024 in Las Vegas, USA. There it featured a more realistic design for the alloy wheels, including the spare wheel mounted on the tailgate.

Cabin

Inside, the EQG concept gets an all-white cabin, but more colourways are also expected to be on offer in the production-ready version. This cabin features a dual-integrated display setup for the infotainment touchscreen and the digital driver’s display. The cabin has a blend of G-Class’s robustness and the premium look of other Mercedes models.

The dashboard features a grab handle for the front passenger finished in white and silver, and it gets Mercedes’ traditional turbine-shaped AC vents. Other cabin details, including the centre console, gear selector, door handles, and the controls for the powered seats are also similar to other Mercedes models.

Powertrain

Since the Mercedes-Benz EQG is still under development, the specifications are yet to be revealed. The only detail known for now is that it will get a 4-motor setup, one for each wheel, and a 2-speed gearbox for off-roading capabilities. This 4-motor setup allows for a cool party trick that Mercedes calls the “G-Turn”, allowing it to spin in its place by rotating each wheel in different directions. As per Mercedes-Benz, the electric G-Class will be just as off-road capable as the ICE G-Wagon, with its capabilities improved in some areas as well.

Launch Timeline

The production-ready Mercedes-Benz EQG will be introduced globally sometime this year and could make its way to our shores sometime in 2025. Given the prices of the regular G-Class here, Rs 2.55 crore to Rs 4 crore (ex-showroom), the electric version could be priced from Rs 3.5 crore (ex-showroom) when launched.