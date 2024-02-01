Modified On Feb 01, 2024 02:08 PM By Rohit for Tata Nexon

The Nexon CNG comes with the SUV’s 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, featuring Tata’s dual-cylinder technology

The Nexon will be the fifth nameplate to join Tata’s CNG lineup.

It is the first car in India to get an optional CNG kit with a turbocharged petrol engine.

Features two separate CNG cylinders under the boot floor with a luggage capacity of around 230 litres.

The claimed fuel efficiency figures and transmission options have not been revealed.

Launch expected in the first half of 2024; prices could start from Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata has brought quite a lineup to the Bharat Mobility Expo 2024, and one of the star debuts is the Nexon CNG. It will not be the first sub-4m SUV to offer this fuel option, but the first in the country to offer it with a turbo-charged petrol engine. The Tata Nexon CNG also incorporates the twin-cylinder technology as seen on the likes of the Tata Tiago and Tata Punch.

Powertrain Details

The Nexon CNG is equipped with the SUV’s 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine which is usually rated at 120 PS and 170 Nm but expect reduced performance when running on the greener fuel. Like other Tata CNG cars, the Nexon CNG also features direct start in CNG mode. The Nexon CNG’s revised performance output, fuel efficiency, and transmission options are yet to be revealed.

What About Boot Space?

Thanks to the implementation of the twin-tank technology, the Nexon CNG with a boot space of around 230 litres. The spare wheel is hence mounted on the underside of the SUV.

Highly Equipped CNG SUV

We expect the Nexon CNG to be a feature-rich offering, similar to the regular Nexon, and will likely come with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless phone charging, sunroof, and auto AC with touch controls. In terms of safety, the Nexon packs six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and a 360-degree camera.

Expected Launch And Price

We expect the Tata Nexon CNG to be introduced in the first half of 2024, with prices starting from Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom). Its direct rivals will be the Maruti Brezza but it will also serve as a greener fuel option to the likes of the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, and the Maruti Fronx sub-4m crossover.

