Modified On Jan 31, 2024

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLA gets subtle design changes and some important feature updates with this mild facelift

The 2024 GLA is being offered in three variants: 200, 220d 4MATIC, and 220d 4MATIC AMG Line.

The new GLA gets an updated headlight setup, redesigned front grille, and an updated bumper.

It features dual 10.25-inch displays (infotainment and driver’s display) and the latest steering wheels with touch controls.

It now gets wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and a 360-degree camera as well.

Mercedes has retained the same 1.3-litre turbo-petrol and 2-litre diesel engine options from the outgoing GLA.

The Mercedes-Benz GLA facelift made its global debut in mid 2023, and now in 2024, it has finally landed on our shores, with prices starting from Rs 50.50 lakh (ex-showroom pan India). The 2024 GLA gets subtle design changes and adds key features to improve the overall convenience factor. It continues to be offered with both petrol and diesel engine options.

Let’s have a look at the prices for facelifted GLA.

Prices

GLA 200 Rs 50.50 lakh GLA 220d 4MATIC Rs 54.75 lakh GLA 220d 4MATIC AMG Line Rs 56.90 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom pan India

Subtle Design Changes

The design changes on the Mercedes-Benz GLA facelift are minor, maintaining a similar profile to its predecessor. The most noticeable alterations are at the front, featuring updated LED headlights with LED DRLs, a refreshed grille with vertical lines, and a revised bumper design. The AMG Line variant of the SUV sports a distinctive front grille with pin chrome inserts.

In profile, the AMG Line variant of the GLA facelift boasts a new set of 19-inch alloy wheels, and the cladding around the wheel arches now matches the body paint. The rear design remains unchanged except for the updated LED taillamps. Mercedes has also introduced a new Spectral Blue exterior shade with the facelifted GLA.

Cabin Updates

The 2024 Mercedes GLA SUV comes with the option of both dual-tone black and beige and all-black interiors. The dashboard layout is the same as before, but it gets a redesigned centre console which offers additional storage space. The regular variant of the GLA facelift gets illuminated star pattern trim on the passenger side dashboard, while the AMG Line variant boasts a distinctive carbon structure trim, enhanced by the ambient lighting strip.

Additionally, the AMG Line variant comes with the latest AMG steering wheel with touch controls, wrapped in Nappa leather. The 2024 GLA offers two upholstery choices: Macchiato Beige and Artico Black.

Features & Safety

Mercedes has equipped the GLA facelift with dual 10.25-inch displays (one for the infotainment and one for the driver). The infotainment screen now runs on the latest MBUX – NTG7 operating system and supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Other features on board the 2024 GLA include electrically adjustable front passenger seats with memory function, 64-colour ambient lighting, a gesture controlled powered tailgate, and a two-part panoramic sunroof.

The passenger safety is taken care of by seven airbags, a 360-degree camera, active brake and blind spot assist, adaptive high beam assist, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Powertrain Details

The GLA facelift comes with same petrol and diesel engine options offered with its pre-facelift version, and their specifications are detailed below in the table:

Specifications GLA 200 GLA 220d 4MATIC Engine 1.3-litre turbo-petrol 2-litre diesel Drivetrain 2WD AWD Power 163 PS 190 PS Torque 270 Nm 400 Nm Transmission 7-speed DCT 8-speed DCT Acceleration (0-100 kmph) 8.9 seconds 7.5 seconds Claimed Fuel Efficiency 17.4 kmpl 18.9 kmpl

Off Road Engineering Package

The 220d AMG Line diesel variant of the Mercedes-Benz GLA facelift features an all-wheel-drive (AWD) drivetrain. Mercedes also offers it with an off-road engineering package, comprising a real-time display for parameters such as gradient and slope angle on the infotainment screen. Additionally, the off-road package incorporates downhill speed regulation (DSR), functioning similarly to hill descent control. However, this system also allows you to manually select a speed range between 2 kmph and 18 kmph. The assist system then utilises the brakes based on the pre-selected speed while descending.

Rivals

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLA continues to rival the Audi Q3 and BMW X1. It can also be regarded as an affordable alternative to the Mini Cooper Countryman.