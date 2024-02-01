Published On Feb 01, 2024 07:01 PM By Ansh for Tata Safari

Unlike the pre-facelift Safari Red Dark edition, the new one does not come with any feature additions

This special edition is based on the Accomplished+ 6-seater automatic variant of the Tata Safari.

Comes with an all-black exterior and gets red inserts on the headlights, red brake callipers, and red Safari badging.

Inside, it gets red upholstery, a black cabin theme, and red inserts on the dashboard, centre console and doors.

Expected to be launched sometime this year with a price premium over the corresponding Dark variant.

Tata first introduced the Red Dark edition for the pre-facelift Safari at the Auto Expo 2023, and now the carmaker has revealed the same special edition for the current version of the SUV. This Tata Safari Red Dark edition is based on the Accomplished+ 6-seater automatic variant of the facelifted model with a host of cosmetic changes. Check out what all is on offer.

Exterior

The current Red Dark edition of the Tata Safari gets a similar treatment as the pre-facelift version. The SUV gets an all-black cabin with red inserts all around. These red inserts are present as a thin strip on the headlights, red brake callipers, and red Safari badging on the front doors and at the back. It also gets a ‘#Dark’ badge on the front fenders. Apart from these changes, it also gets 19-inch black alloy wheels.

Cabin

Inside, the seats get red leatherette upholstery with a ‘#Dark’ logo embossed on the headrests. The cabin features a black theme, with red design elements. These elements are present on the dashboard in form of red ambient lighting, and the grab handles on the centre console and doors also get red padding. While the Safari is offered in both 7- and 6-seater configurations, this Red Dark edition will only get the latter.

Powertrain

The Tata Safari comes with a 2-litre diesel engine that makes 170 PS and 350 Nm. This diesel unit is paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission. However, the Red Dark edition only comes with the automatic gearbox.

Features & Safety

While the Red Dark edition of the pre-facelift Safari came with a few feature additions, that is not the case here. However, the features that did come in the previous Red Dark edition are already on offer with the regular variants of the facelifted Safari. It comes equipped with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a 10-speaker JBL sound system, a panoramic sunroof, electric tailgate, 6-way powered driver seat with memory and welcome function, and a 4-way powered front passenger seat with electric Boss mode.

Also Read: Tata Curvv Showcased In A Closer-to-production Avatar At Bharat Mobility Expo 2024

In terms of safety, it comes with seven airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), hill hold assist, all-wheel disc brakes, a 360-degree camera, and a host of ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) features like lane keep assist, blind spot detection, adaptive cruise control, and auto emergency braking.

Launch & Price

The Tata Safari Red Dark edition is expected to be launched in the coming months and it could carry a premium of up to Rs 1 lakh over the regular Accomplished+ 6-seater automatic variant, which is priced at Rs 26.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

