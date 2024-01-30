Modified On Jan 30, 2024 05:03 PM By Rohit for Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

With the facelift, the entry-level Range Rover SUV has become more affordable by over Rs 5 lakh

Land Rover introduced the refreshed Range Rover Evoque globally in mid 2023.

Exterior updates include sleeker and updated lighting and a fresh alloy wheel design.

Changes on the inside are more significant, comprise a tweaked centre console and fresh upholstery.

Now gets a bigger 11.4-inch touchscreen and wireless phone charging as standard.

Continues with the same 2-litre petrol and diesel engines as before.

The facelifted Land Rover Range Rover Evoque has finally been brought to India after being unveiled globally in mid 2023. It has undergone subtle design enhancements, received updates in technology, and now features improved mild hybrid powertrains. In India, Land Rover is offering it in only a single Dynamic SE variant.

Variant-wise Prices

Variant Price Dynamic SE Petrol Rs 67.90 lakh Dynamic SE Diesel Rs 67.90 lakh

Compared to the outgoing model, the facelifted Range Rover Evoque has become more affordable by over Rs 5 lakh.

What’s Changed On The Outside?

With the facelift, the SUV now gets some minor exterior styling updates such as Land Rover’s latest signature grille, and a sleeker set of headlights featuring new 4-piece elements and LED DRL graphics.

In profile, the only change is the fresh alloy wheel design while at the back keen-eyed observers will notice the updated LED taillight setup. The Range Rover Evoque now also comes in a couple of fresh colours: Tribeca Blue and Corinthian Bronze. Land Rover is still offering dual-tone paint options for the SUV with the roof either being finished in Narvik Black and Corinthian Bronze.

Cabin And Feature Updates In Plenty

The more significant changes for the 2024 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque can be found in the cabin. It now gets a tweaked design for the centre console, a newly designed drive selector, and refreshed upholstery and trim bits all around the cabin.

In terms of new features, the SUV is now equipped with a curved 11.4-inch touchscreen infotainment display, wireless phone charging (as standard), and an enhanced air purifier. Other equipment on board includes a panoramic sunroof, connected car tech, a 14-way power-adjustable driver seat, heated and ventilated front seats, and a digital driver’s display. The new Land Rover Range Rover Evoque’s safety kit includes a 3D 360-degree camera with the “transparent bonnet” view and multiple airbags.

Powertrains On Offer

Specification 2-litre Petrol 2-litre Diesel Power 249 PS 204 PS Torque 365 Nm 430 Nm Transmission 9-speed AT 9-speed AT

Land Rover has still kept both petrol and diesel engines on offer with the compact luxury SUV. The carmaker has paired both the engines with a 48V mild-hybrid system to improve fuel efficiency. The facelifted Range Rover Evoque gets an all-wheel-drive system. You also get multiple driving modes: Eco, Comfort, Grass-Gravel-Snow, Mud-Ruts, Sand, Dynamic, and Automatic.

Competition Check

The facelifted Land Rover Range Rover Evoque is priced similar to the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLC, Audi Q5, and BMW X3.

All prices ex-showroom pan-India

