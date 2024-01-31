Modified On Jan 31, 2024 02:35 PM By Rohit for Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 53

While the exterior and interior see slight cosmetic improvements, the performance SUV-coupe has retained the same powertrain making 435 PS

The AMG GLE 53 Coupe is the sportier alternative of the standard GLE SUV.

Exterior revisions over the pre-facelift AMG Coupe SUV include updated lighting elements and 2 new paint options.

Cabin sports AMG-specific seat upholstery, Mercedes’ latest steering wheel, and different theme options.

Features on board include dual 12.3-inch displays, panoramic sunroof, and multi-zone climate control.

Comes with the same 3-litre twin-turbo petrol engine putting out 435 PS and 560 Nm with 48V mild-hybrid assist.

After bringing the facelifted Mercedes-Benz GLE to India in late 2023, the German marque has now introduced its updated and sportier version, the AMG GLE 53 Coupe, too. It is available in a single variant priced at Rs 1.85 crore (ex-showroom pan-India).

Sporty By Design

Like before, the AMG avatar of the Mercedes-Benz GLE continues with its stylish SUV coupe body style (the standard GLE is a straight-up SUV). The facelifted AMG GLE 53 comes with updated elements for the LED DRLs and the lower portion of the front bumper has been tweaked as well. Another small revision is that the facelifted AMG GLE 53 Coupe gets the ‘AMG’ emblem instead of the Mercedes-Benz star on the hood.

In profile, it has 21-inch 5-twin-spoke units as standard while there’s also an option of bigger 22-inch forged 10-twin-spoke alloy wheels. It also gets revised LED taillights. The sportier SUV-coupe is also available in two new paint options: Alpine Grey Uni and Sodalite Blue Metallic.

Minimal Changes Inside The Cabin

The German marque has given the 2024 AMG GLE 53 Coupe two cabin theme options: Bahia Brown and Black, andMacchiato Beige and Black. Other significant updates on the inside include the latest AMG-specific steering wheel (also available in a carbon fibre finish) and refreshed seat upholstery.

Features And Safety Tech On Board

The stylish performance SUV-coupe from Mercedes is loaded with features such as a panoramic sunroof, heated front seats, a 13-speaker 590W Burmester sound system, dual 12.3-inch digital displays (one for infotainment and the other for instrumentation), a heads-up display, and 4-zone climate control.

The AMG GLE 53 Coupe’s safety kit packs multiple airbags, a 360-degree camera, electronic stability programme (ESP), and blind spot assist.

What’s Under The Hood?

There are no changes to the powertrain of the AMG GLE 53 Coupe. It continues to be offered with a 3-litre, twin-turbo 6-cylinder inline petrol engine with a 48V mild-hybrid setup paired to a 9-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. While the power output remains the same at 435 PS, torque output gets a slight bump up to 560 Nm, while the 48V support offers additional boost of 20 PS and 200 Nm. The AMG GLE 53 Coupe comes with all-wheel drive (AWD) of course, allowing for a 0-100 kmph sprint time of just 5 seconds. It also gets AMG-specific exhaust, braking and ride control.

It also gets adaptive suspension with variable dampening depending on the drive mode to switch between comfortable and sporty drive setups.

AMG GLE 53 Coupe Rivals

The Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe takes on the Porsche Cayenne Coupe and BMW X5 M in India.

