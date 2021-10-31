Car News That Mattered This Week: Hyundai Venue And Creta Facelifts Spotted, Tata Punch Variants Explained, Skoda Slavia Revealed And More

Published On Oct 31, 2021 11:07 AM By Anonymous for Tata Punch

This week we saw a completely new Land Rover and a couple of facelifted Hyundai SUVs, as well as explored Skoda’s upcoming sedan in depth

As October draws to a close, it’s time to bring you the top car news stories from the past week. There are quite a few, so let’s get started without further ado:

Facelifted Hyundai Venue and Creta

The facelifted Hyundai Venue was spotted in South Korea under heavy cover. While the SUV retains its proportions, a few new details did emerge despite the thick camo. It looks like the designers have drawn inspiration from the latest gen of Hyundai cars.

The facelifted Hyundai Creta was also seen, however, this one was teased by the carmaker itself. The front grille bears a striking resemblance to the new-gen Hyundai Tucson, which is yet to come to India.

Tata Punch Variants Explained

The Punch is the latest SUV that has made Indian car buyers take notice, and with four different variants, it can get a little hard to make the right buying decision. On top of that, there are accessory packs for each variant. So what exactly should you be doing? Well, for starters, you can check out this story that explains all the variants and make an informed decision.

New Range Rover Revealed

The Range Rover’s design has captivated Indians for years. It’s been the go-to vehicle for many SUV enthusiasts, and now there is a new one on offer. The design philosophy has undergone an evolution, and while it is still typically Land Rover-ish, it’s more sophisticated. It’s a treat for the eyes for any Range Rover fan, and we can’t wait to see this beauty on the roads.

Skoda Slavia Revealed

Skoda’s upcoming sedan will be called the Slavia, and it will replace the Rapid. Yes, we feel you, it hurts. However, we got to drive this sedan in its prototype stages and learnt quite a bit about it. Even though we can’t spill all the details just yet (as Skoda wants to keep things close to the chest), there is quite a bit we can talk about. Here are 11 things about the upcoming Slavia sedan that you should know.

How Many XUV700s Will Be Delivered By January?

Bookings for the XUV700 continue to pile up, with the last official number given to us being 65,000. It has most definitely gone up by now, but the more pertinent question is, when do the deliveries begin? Well, the carmaker has revealed the number of XUV700s it will deliver by January 2022, and it looks like it will be a long wait for those booking now.

Maruti Baleno Latin NCAP Crash Test Results Deliver Shocking Results

The Baleno was recently tested by Latin NCAP, where it received a 0-star safety rating. The vehicle scored only 20 percent in adult occupant safety and 17 percent in child occupant safety. The tested model was made in India, and you learn all the details here.

