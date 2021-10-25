Published On Oct 25, 2021 12:39 PM By Tarun for Hyundai Venue

The updated Venue is expected to get cosmetic upgrades inside and out, with some new features

The spy shots suggest that it will get a Tucson-inspired front profile.

The Venue facelift can be seen with a new grille, revised bumpers, new alloy wheels, and an updated taillight design.

Similar changes will also be seen on the upcoming Creta facelift.

The cabin is also expected to get a revised upholstery and additional features.

Likely to be powered by the same 120PS 1-litre turbo-petrol, 83PS 1.2-litre petrol and 100PS 1.5-litre diesel engines, with the existing gearbox options.

The facelifted Hyundai Venue has been spied testing for the first time in South Korea. It is expected to be launched in Korea by mid-2022, followed by the India launch in the same year.

Going by the heavily camouflaged spy shots, we can see the updated Venue with some cosmetic upgrades. It will get the new Tucson-inspired front grille, revised bumpers, new alloy wheels, and an updated tail light design. The headlight design, LED DRLs and the overall silhouette seem to be untouched.

The cabin of the Hyundai Venue facelift is also expected to receive some upgrades including revised upholstery and some additional features. The SUV already comes loaded with projector headlights, a panoramic sunroof, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, connected car technology, paddle shifters, wireless charger, up to six airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system, and electronic stability control.

On the powertrain front, the Venue facelift is expected to continue with its 120PS 1-litre turbo-petrol, 83PS 1.2-litre petrol and 100PS 1.5-litre diesel engines. The turbo-unit comes paired with a 7-speed DCT (dual clutch automatic), iMT (clutchless manual), and a 6-speed manual, petrol with a 5-speed manual, and the diesel with a 6-speed manual.

The Venue facelift is expected to demand a premium over the current price range of Rs 6.99 lakh to Rs 11.85 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It rivals the Renault Kiger , Nissan Magnite , Tata Nexon , Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza , Toyota Urban Cruiser , Ford EcoSport , Kia Sonet , and Mahindra XUV300 .

