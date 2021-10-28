Published On Oct 28, 2021 11:39 AM By Tarun for Mahindra XUV700

Deliveries will begin from October 30, and customers have started getting their specific dates

Petrol variants to be delivered first followed by diesel from the last week of November.

Buyers who have booked the XUV700 post October 8 will have to pay the prices prevailing at the time of delivery.

The XUV700 gets a 360-degree camera, up to seven airbags, lane-keeping assist, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, adaptive cruise control, and automatic emergency braking.

Powered by 200PS 2-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines, paired with 6-speed manual and automatic options.

Mahindra has confirmed that it will deliver 14,000 units of the XUV700 by January 14. Petrol variants will get dispatched first starting from October 30, followed by diesel from the last week of November.

To that end, customers have started receiving the exact delivery dates from the manufacturer. To bring you up to speed on this, over 65,000 units have already been booked. The SUV has already received two price hikes, and the third one is expected in early 2022. Please remember that any new reservation now will be subjected to prices prevailing at the time of delivery.

The XUV700 is available in two trims: MX and AX trims, the latter being more powerful and premium. The SUV is offered as five- and seven-seaters; the extra seats demand Rs 60,000 more.

The SUV features pop-up door handles, wireless charging, two 10.25-inch screens (for the touchscreen infotainment and digital instrument cluster), wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, connected car technology, LED headlamps, and dual-zone climate control.

Safety features include a 360-degree camera, up to seven airbags, blind-view monitoring, electronic stability programme, and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). The last one packs adaptive cruise control, pilot assist, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, and lane-keeping assist.

Mahindra has provided the XUV700 with 200PS 2-litre turbo-petrol and 155PS/185PS 2.2-litre diesel engines, each paired with 6-speed manual and automatic options. The top-spec diesel-automatic variant gets an optional AWD for a Rs 1.3 lakh premium.

The SUV is currently priced from Rs 12.49 lakh to Rs 22.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It rivals the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Alcazar , MG Hector Plus , MG Hector, Tata Safari , and Tata Harrier.

