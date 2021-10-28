Modified On Oct 28, 2021 05:57 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Creta 2022

The facelifted Creta is expected to arrive in our country in the second half of 2022

The 2022 Creta’s front grille and LED headlights bear some resemblance to the fourth-gen Tucson.

It will come with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster while carrying on with features such as a panoramic sunroof and connected car tech.

The India-spec model is expected to continue with the same 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines as before, along with the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol unit from the existing Creta.

We expect the 2022 Creta to be priced from Rs 10.5 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

Hyundai has released the official teasers for the facelifted second-gen Creta ahead of its debut at Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) in November 2021.

The latest teaser images of the red Creta showcase the design changes that we’ve already seen on one of the recent test mules . As with the fourth-gen Tucson, Hyundai has opted for the hidden “Parametric Jewel” LED DRLs that form a boomerang pattern when turned on and merge into the grille when it’s off. The 2022 model will also get vertically stacked LED headlamps and a tweaked front bumper. Newly designed alloy wheels and revised taillights round off the changes at the side and rear of the facelifted model.

Hyundai has also confirmed that the 2022 Creta will be equipped with a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display like the Alcazar while retaining the pre-facelift model’s features such as the panoramic sunroof, the Bose sound system, and Hyundai’s connected car tech. Safety features on offer will likely include up to six airbags, electronic stability control, and rear parking sensors.

Hyundai hasn’t revealed the engine and gearbox details of the Indonesia-spec facelifted Creta. In India, Hyundai is expected to continue offering the same 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines along with the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol unit. The petrol and diesel get a 6-speed manual as standard with an optional CVT and a 6-speed AT, respectively. The turbo-petrol engine, on the other hand, only comes with a 7-speed DCT. We expect Hyundai to add the iMT (clutchless manual) option to the naturally aspirated petrol version of the SUV as seen on its sibling, the Kia Seltos.

We expect the facelifted Creta to come to India in the second half of 2022, with prices starting from Rs 10.5 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. For reference, the pre-facelift model is priced between Rs 10.16 lakh and Rs 17.87 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The compact SUV will continue to take on the Volkswagen Taigun, Nissan Kicks, Skoda Kushaq, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, MG Astor, and Renault Duster.