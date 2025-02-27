Production-spec Kia EV4 Breaks Cover, Could Come To India

The all-electric Kia EV4 has been revealed in two body styles: sedan and hatchback

Kia has revealed the production-spec EV4 at its 2025 EV Day event in Spain. The latest model from the Korean marque is available in two body styles: sedan and hatchback. Both of them are based on the E-GMP - the carmaker’s dedicated platform for electric vehicles. Without further ado, let’s get cracking to see what the new EV4 comes packing.

Kia EV4: Exterior Design

Like any other new Kia coming to the market, the EV4, which is based on the “Opposites United” design language, has a funky design. The fascia features the familiar Tiger Face with a blanked-off grille, flanked by sleek vertical LED headlights. Below that, it gets a large air dam, giving the overall fascia an aggressive look.

The side profile of both models has a distinct look. But if you ask our opinion, we think the hatchback is a looker with its raked A-pillar, sleek lines and flush door handles. Adding to the look are the funky alloy wheels. Unfortunately, the sedan’s styling is more of a hit or miss as the boot section seems to be stuck onto it to form a notchback-like styling.

At the rear, obviously, the EV4 being available in two body styles, gets distinct styling based on the model. Sleek L-shaped LED tail lamps round off the overall design.

Kia EV4: Interior

The Kia EV4’s cabin design seems very familiar. To set the context, the design is reminiscent of the recently launched Kia Syros. The main highlight is a three-screen setup consisting of two 12.3-inch screens and a 5-inch unit for climate control. It also comes with a two-spoke steering wheel and thankfully has physical controls for important functions like climate control.

The lower centre console features a provision for a wireless phone charger and has a massive storage space as well.

Kia EV4: Features Onboard

In typical Kia fashion, the EV4 comes loaded to the gills with features. Highlights include the aforementioned screens, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting, an 8-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, powered front seats with relaxation function, a sunroof, automatic headlights and rain-sensing wipers.

Passenger safety is taken care of by multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, front and rear parking sensors, electronic stability control and a host of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

The Kia EV4 comes with typical EV features such as Vehicle To Load (V2L) and Vehicle To Vehicle (V2V). But with the EV4, Kia has gone one step further and introduced Vehicle To Grid (V2G), where you can power basic domestic appliances in your house using the charge from your vehicle’s battery pack in case of a power outage.

Kia EV4: Powertrain Options

There are two powertrain options to choose from the Kia EV4. Both get varying battery pack options but are paired with the same e-motor. Detailed specifications have been mentioned below for your reference:

Parameters Kia EV4 Base Kia EV4 Top Power (PS) 204 PS Battery Pack 58.3 kWh 81.4 kWh WLTP-claimed Range Up to 430 km Up to 630 km 10 - 80 Percent Fast Charging Time 29 minutes* 31 minutes* 0-100 kmph Time 7.4 seconds 7.7 seconds

*Fast charging speed to be announced

Kia EV4: India Launch Confirmed

At the moment, Kia hasn’t announced any plans to bring the EV4 to India, though the name has been trademarked by the carmaker. That said, considering that the carmaker already has the more premium Kia EV6 and Kia EV9 in India, we wouldn’t discount a possible India launch in the future.

