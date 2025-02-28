MY 2025 BMW 3 Series LWB (Long-wheelbase) Launched In India At Rs 62.60 Lakh

The MY 2025 3 Series LWB (long-wheelbase) is currently being offered in a single fully-loaded 330 Li M Sport variant

Exterior highlights include adaptive LED projector headlights, chrome-finished BMW kidney grille, and a gloss-black finished rear diffuser.

Inside, it gets redesigned AC vents, while the overall dashboard layout remains unchanged.

Feature integrated dual curved displays, 3-zone AC, and ambient lighting.

Safety features include 6 airbags, dynamic stability control (DSC), park assist, and level 2 ADAS.

Uses a 258 PS 2-litre turbo-petrol engine, does 0-100 kmph in just 6.2 seconds.

Will get a diesel version later this year.

The BMW 3 Series is one of the most popular sedans from the German automaker in India. The sedan, in its long-wheelbase version, has just received MY25 (model year) update and has been launched on our shores at Rs 62.60 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India) for the petrol 330 Li model, which is a premium of Rs 2 lakh compared to its MY24 version. It is being offered in a single fully loaded M Sport variant, and also boasts some sportier M Sport design elements. Here’s how the updated 3 Series LWB looks and what it offers.

No Design Changes

The 2025 3 Series LWB doesn’t get any noticeable design changes on the outside. The headlights have been upgraded to adaptive LED projector units, while it continues with elements such as the signature BMW kidney grille finished in chrome, and a gloss-black finished rear diffuser. BMW offers the 2025 3 Series LWB in four exterior colour options: Mineral White, Skyscraper Grey, M Carbon Black and Arctic Race Blue.

Subtle Updates Inside

Inside, the 2025 3 Series gets redesigned AC vents, however the overall layout of the dashboard remains more or less unchanged. It gets Vernasca Cognac leatherette seat upholstery, M Sport leatherette wrapped steering wheel.

No major changes have been made to the comfort and convenience features list. It comes with amenities like integrated curved displays (12.3-inch digital driver’s display and 14.9-inch touchscreen), a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, 3-zone AC, ambient lighting, wireless phone charger, and a panoramic sunroof roof.

However, Its safety features see an inclusion of some level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features including driver attentiveness alert and lane change assist.

Apart from that, it gets 6 airbags, dynamic stability control (DSC),and park assist.

Same Turbo-petrol Engine As Before

BMW has retained the same 2-litre turbo-petrol engine with the MY25 3 Series LWB. The specifications are as follows:

Engine 2-litre 4-cylinder turbo-petrol engine Power 258 PS Torque 400 Nm Transmission 8-speed AT Acceleration 0-100 kmph 6.2 seconds

For those who want a diesel version, fret not as BMW will introduce it later this year.

Rivals

The BMW 3 Series LWB rivals the Mercedes-Benz C Class and Audi A4 in India.

