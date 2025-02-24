Renault Kwid, Kiger And Triber Available With CNG Options Now, But There Is A Catch

The option to retrofit CNG kits is currently available only in states including Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat and Maharashtra

We had earlier reported that the Renault Kiger and Triber will soon be available with a CNG powertrain option. Now, the French carmaker has launched these two cars, including the Renault Kwid with a CNG option across their lineup. The catch, however, is that the CNG kits will not be available as OEM fitment, but will be retrofitted by an authorised vendor or dealership. These CNG kits will be available for all variants that come with a naturally aspirated engine and a manual gearbox and will cost the following over the regular variants:

Model Price Range Without CNG Kit Price Range With CNG Kit Difference Renault Kwid Rs 4.70 lakh to Rs 6 lakh Rs 5.45 lakh to Rs 6.75 lakh Rs 75,000 Renault Triber Rs 6.10 lakh to Rs 8.46 lakh Rs 6.90 lakh to Rs 9.26 lakh Rs 79,500 Renault Kiger Rs 6.10 lakh to Rs 9.03 lakh Rs 6.90 lakh to Rs 9.83 lakh Rs 79,500

All prices are ex-showroom, New Delhi

That said, the OEM-approved CNG kits are currently available only in select states, including Haryana, UP, Delhi, Gujarat, and Maharashtra, with more states expected to be added soon. The CNG kits come with a three-year warranty and standardised fitment.

Let us now take a look at the performance figures the Kwid, Kiger and Triber produce with their naturally aspirated engines:

Renault Kwid, Kiger and Triber: Powertrain Options

Model Renault Kwid Renault Triber Renault Kiger Engine 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine Power 68 PS 72 PS 72 PS Torque 91 Nm 96 Nm 96 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT* 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT

*AMT = Automated manual transmission

Notably, the CNG option is available only with the manual transmission and not the AMT variants. Moreover, as is typical with CNG-powered cars, the power and torque figures are expected to be slightly lower compared to the petrol variants.

Some variants of the Renault Kiger also come with a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine that churns out 100 PS and 160 Nm. However, this turbo engine is not available with the CNG option.

Renault Kwid, Kiger and Triber: Price Range and Rivals

The Renault Kwid is the French carmaker’s most affordable offering in India priced from Rs 4.70 lakh to Rs 6.45 lakh, and rivals other entry-level hatchbacks like the Maruti Alto K10 and Maruti S-Presso.

The Renault Triber is priced between Rs 6.10 lakh to Rs 8.98 lakh and comes in either 6- or 7-seater layouts. It does not have a direct rival in India but can be considered a smaller and more affordable alternative to the likes of the Maruti Ertiga, Maruti XL6 and Kia Carens.

The Renault Kiger is one of the most affordable sub-4m SUVs in India that is priced between Rs 6.10 lakh to Rs 11.23 lakh and it locks horns with other subcompact SUVs like the Skoda Kylaq, Maruti Brezza, Nissan Magnite, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV 3XO and even the Kia Syros.

