Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon Launched At Rs 19.19 Lakh

The Carbon edition is available only with the higher-spec Z8 and Z8 L variants and costs Rs 20,000 more than the corresponding variants of the regular Scorpio N

Has a similar exterior and interior design with some blacked-out elements.

Gets black alloy wheels, window garnish and roof rails.

Cabin has an all-black theme and it gets black leatherette upholstery on the seats.

Amenities include an 8-inch touchscreen, a 7-inch driver’s display, a single-pane sunroof and ventilated front seats.

Safety suite includes 6 airbags, rear parking camera, TPMS and disc brakes on all wheels.

Gets both turbo-petrol and diesel engine options as the regular model.

The Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon has been launched with prices ranging between Rs 19.19 lakh and Rs 24.89 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). It is available with the 7-seater versions of the Z8 and Z8L variants and is offered with both petrol and diesel engines with both manual and automatic options. Here are the detailed variant-wise prices:

Variant Regular Scorpio N Scorpio N Carbon Price difference Z8 Petrol MT Rs 18.99 lakh Rs 19.19 lakh + Rs 20,000 Z8 Petrol AT Rs 20.50 lakh Rs 20.70 lakh + Rs 20,000 Z8 Diesel MT 2WD Rs 19.45 lakh Rs 19.65 lakh + Rs 20,000 Z8 Diesel AT 2WD Rs 20.98 lakh Rs 21.18 lakh + Rs 20,000 Z8 Diesel MT 4WD Rs 21.52 lakh Rs 21.72 lakh + Rs 20,000 Z8 Diesel AT 4WD Rs 20.98 lakh Rs 23.44 lakh + Rs 20,000 Z8 L Petrol MT Rs 20.70 lakh Rs 20.90 lakh + Rs 20,000 Z8 L Petrol AT Rs 22.11 lakh Rs 22.31 lakh + Rs 20,000 Z8 L Diesel MT 2WD Rs 21.10 lakh Rs 21.30 lakh + Rs 20,000 Z8 L Diesel AT 2WD Rs 22.56 lakh Rs 22.76 lakh + Rs 20,000 Z8 L Diesel MT 4WD Rs 23.13 lakh Rs 23.33 lakh + Rs 20,000 Z8 L Diesel AT 4WD Rs 24.69 lakh Rs 24.89 lakh + Rs 20,000

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

That said, the Carbon, as the name suggests, comes with a lot of black elements inside-out, from the regular Scorpio N. Let us take a look at the changes in detail:

What is different?

The exterior design of the Mahindra Scorpio N’s Carbon is identical to the regular model. The headlights, tail lights, LED DRLs and LED fog lamps are identical on both SUV versions.

What is different, however, is that the alloy wheels, roof rails, outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs), and window cladding have been blacked out. Moreover, the front and rear skid plates and door cladding, which have a silver finish on the regular Scorpio N, now have a dark grey finish with the Carbon edition. The outside door handles have a dark chrome accent on them.

While the changes on the exterior are subtle, the interior looks completely revamped due to the inclusion of an all-black theme, even though the design is identical to the regular model. Moreover, the Carbon comes with black leatherette seats and a brushed aluminium trim surrounding the AC vents and the touchscreen panel.

Features And Safety

The feature suite on the Carbon is identical to the regular model. Hence, it comes with an 8-inch touchscreen, a 7-inch digital driver’s display and a 12-speaker Sony sound system. It is also equipped with a single-pane sunroof, a wireless phone charger, a 6-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat, ventilated front seats, auto AC, automatic headlights and wipers.

The safety suite is also identical and includes features such as 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), front and rear parking sensors, a rear parking camera, hill hold and hill descent control and driver drowsiness detection. It also has ISOFIX child seat anchorages, disc brakes on all wheels and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Powertrain Options

The Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon comes with the same powertrain options as the regular model. Here are the detailed specifications:

Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol engine 2.2-litre diesel engine Power 203 PS 175 PS Torque 370 Nm (MT) / 380 Nm (AT) 370 Nm (MT) / 400 Nm (AT) Transmission* 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT Drivetrain^ RWD RWD / 4WD

*AT = Torque converter automatic transmission; MT = Manual transmission

^RWD = Rear-wheel-drive; 4WD = Four-wheel-drive

Rivals

The Mahindra Scorpio N rivals other mid-size SUVs Tata Harrier, Tata Safari, MG Hector and Hyundai Alcazar.

