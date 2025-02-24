All
New
Used
  • English
  • Login / Register
English | हिंदी

Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon Launched At Rs 19.19 Lakh

Modified On Feb 24, 2025 05:12 PM By Dipan for Mahindra Scorpio N

  • 10.7K Views
  • Write a comment

The Carbon edition is available only with the higher-spec Z8 and Z8 L variants and costs Rs 20,000 more than the corresponding variants of the regular Scorpio N

Scorpio N Carbon edition launched

  • Has a similar exterior and interior design with some blacked-out elements.

  • Gets black alloy wheels, window garnish and roof rails.

  • Cabin has an all-black theme and it gets black leatherette upholstery on the seats.

  • Amenities include an 8-inch touchscreen, a 7-inch driver’s display, a single-pane sunroof and ventilated front seats.

  • Safety suite includes 6 airbags, rear parking camera, TPMS and disc brakes on all wheels.

  • Gets both turbo-petrol and diesel engine options as the regular model.

The Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon has been launched with prices ranging between Rs 19.19 lakh and Rs 24.89 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). It is available with the 7-seater versions of the Z8 and Z8L variants and is offered with both petrol and diesel engines with both manual and automatic options. Here are the detailed variant-wise prices:

Variant

Regular Scorpio N

Scorpio N Carbon

Price difference

Z8 Petrol MT

Rs 18.99 lakh

Rs 19.19 lakh

+ Rs 20,000

Z8 Petrol AT

Rs 20.50 lakh

Rs 20.70 lakh

+ Rs 20,000

Z8 Diesel MT 2WD

Rs 19.45 lakh

Rs 19.65 lakh

+ Rs 20,000

Z8 Diesel AT 2WD

Rs 20.98 lakh

Rs 21.18 lakh

+ Rs 20,000

Z8 Diesel MT 4WD

Rs 21.52 lakh

Rs 21.72 lakh

+ Rs 20,000

Z8 Diesel AT 4WD

Rs 20.98 lakh

Rs 23.44 lakh

+ Rs 20,000

Z8 L Petrol MT

Rs 20.70 lakh

Rs 20.90 lakh

+ Rs 20,000

Z8 L Petrol AT

Rs 22.11 lakh

Rs 22.31 lakh

+ Rs 20,000

Z8 L Diesel MT 2WD

Rs 21.10 lakh

Rs 21.30 lakh

+ Rs 20,000

Z8 L Diesel AT 2WD

Rs 22.56 lakh

Rs 22.76 lakh

+ Rs 20,000

Z8 L Diesel MT 4WD

Rs 23.13 lakh

Rs 23.33 lakh

+ Rs 20,000

Z8 L Diesel AT 4WD

Rs 24.69 lakh

Rs 24.89 lakh

+ Rs 20,000

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

That said, the Carbon, as the name suggests, comes with a lot of black elements inside-out, from the regular Scorpio N. Let us take a look at the changes in detail:

What is different?

Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon

The exterior design of the Mahindra Scorpio N’s Carbon is identical to the regular model. The headlights, tail lights, LED DRLs and LED fog lamps are identical on both SUV versions. 

What is different, however, is that the alloy wheels, roof rails, outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs), and window cladding have been blacked out. Moreover, the front and rear skid plates and door cladding, which have a silver finish on the regular Scorpio N, now have a dark grey finish with the Carbon edition. The outside door handles have a dark chrome accent on them. 

Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon interior

While the changes on the exterior are subtle, the interior looks completely revamped due to the inclusion of an all-black theme, even though the design is identical to the regular model. Moreover, the Carbon comes with black leatherette seats and a brushed aluminium trim surrounding the AC vents and the touchscreen panel.

Features And Safety

Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon seats

The feature suite on the Carbon is identical to the regular model. Hence, it comes with an 8-inch touchscreen, a 7-inch digital driver’s display and a 12-speaker Sony sound system. It is also equipped with a single-pane sunroof, a wireless phone charger, a 6-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat, ventilated front seats, auto AC, automatic headlights and wipers.

The safety suite is also identical and includes features such as 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), front and rear parking sensors, a rear parking camera, hill hold and hill descent control and driver drowsiness detection. It also has ISOFIX child seat anchorages, disc brakes on all wheels and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Also Read: Tata Harrier And Tata Safari Stealth Edition Prices Out, Starts From Rs 25.09 Lakh

Powertrain Options

The Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon comes with the same powertrain options as the regular model. Here are the detailed specifications:

Engine

2-litre turbo-petrol engine

2.2-litre diesel engine

Power

203 PS

175 PS

Torque

370 Nm (MT) / 380 Nm (AT)

370 Nm (MT) / 400 Nm (AT)

Transmission*

6-speed MT / 6-speed AT

6-speed MT / 6-speed AT

Drivetrain^

RWD

RWD / 4WD

*AT = Torque converter automatic transmission; MT = Manual transmission

^RWD = Rear-wheel-drive; 4WD = Four-wheel-drive

Rivals

Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon

The Mahindra Scorpio N rivals other mid-size SUVs Tata Harrier, Tata Safari, MG Hector and Hyundai Alcazar.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Was this article helpful ?

Write your Comment on Mahindra Scorpio N

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi

Car News

  • Trending News
  • Recent News

Related News

Trending SUV Cars

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars

All Brands

View All Brands
Home
New Cars
News
Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon Launched At Rs 19.19 Lakh
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience