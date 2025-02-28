Production-spec Tata Harrier EV Seen Testing Undisguised For The First Time, Launch Expected Soon

The Tata Harrier EV will boast an all-wheel-drive (AWD) drivetrain and is expected to offer a claimed range of over 500 km

The Tata Harrier EV, which made its appearance in production-spec avatar at the Auto Expo 2025 in January, is set to be launched in coming months. Ahead of that, a test mule of the all-electric Harrier was seen doing rounds on Indian roads without any camouflage for the first time.

What Can Be Seen?

As seen in the spy images, the Harrier was spotted in a dual-tone white and black body colour. While it retains the same overall silhouette as the regular Harrier, the Harrier EV’s fascia stands out with a closed-off grille and a redesigned bumper featuring vertical slats, similar to those on the Tata Nexon EV. From the side, we can also spot the newly designed, aerodynamically styled, EV-specific alloy wheels. This particular vehicle misses out on the ‘.EV’ badge on the front doors, which is expected to be present on the final car. While the rear appears almost similar to the regular Harrier, it still features a tweaked EV-specific bumper.

We also got a glimpse of what’s inside the Harrier EV, and similar to the regular diesel Harrier, it seemed to have the same 12.3-inch touchscreen floating touchscreen unit along with a 4-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo. We already had a clear view of the dashboard of the Harrier EV when it was showcased at the Auto Expo 2025, and there are no changes in the layout. However, the Harrier EV gets dual-tone black and white theme compared to regular Harrier’s variant-based colour theme.

Other Expected Features

The Harrier EV will also borrow features like a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, panoramic sunroof, wireless charger, and dual-zone AC from the regular Harrier. Additionally, the all-electric version of the Harrier also gets a summon mode allowing the car to be moved forwards and backwards using the key.

The safety features on the Harrier EV will likely include up to 7 airbags, a 360-degree camera, and level 2 advanced driver assistance systems.

To Come With An AWD (All-wheel-drive) Setup

When the Harrier EV was showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo, Tata confirmed that it will offer its flagship electric SUV with dual motors and all-wheel-drive (AWD) drivetrain. We also expect the Tata Harrier EV to come with a large battery pack offering a claimed range of around more than 500 km. Apart from its all-wheel drive version, one can expect a single motor variant as well.

Expected Price And Rivals

The Tata Harrier EV is expected to be priced from Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be a rival to the Mahindra XEV 9e and BYD Atto 3.

