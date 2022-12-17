Modified On Dec 17, 2022 01:26 PM By Shreyash for Hyundai Verna

Apart from a few significant crash test results, we also received information and updates on a couple of new EVs and upcoming products in India.

Several Global NCAP crash test results on revised norms made headlines this week, while we also got updates on two new EVs, one from Hyundai and the other from Citroen, headed to India. Not to mention, Maruti unveiled its first mass-market flex-fuel vehicle.

A lot more happened this week, and the most essential highlights are included here.

Mahindra Scorpio N Gets A Five Star Safety Rating

The Scorpio N has passed Global NCAP’s more stringent crash test with flying colours as it has received a perfect safety rating for adult occupant protection. Its body shell had been rated as stable and capable of withstanding further loadings.

Another Disappointing Show By Maruti Cars At Global NCAP

The Maruti Swift, Ignis, and S-Presso all received a single-star safety rating in their latest crash test assessments in accordance with the new Global NCAP norms. The body shell of all three hatchbacks has been rated as ‘unstable.’

Maruti Showcases Its Flex-fuel Car

Maruti Suzuki, India's largest carmaker, unveiled a prototype of its mass-market flex-fuel vehicle, the Wagon R, which will serve as a test bed for the extensively modified engine that can run on E85 fuel. By 2025, Maruti's first flex-fuel vehicle will be available in India.

Citroen Confirms The Name Of Its First EV For India

With two ICE models already on sale, Citroen is gearing up to enter the EV space in our country. The French carmaker has now confirmed the name of its first electric car that will make its India debut soon.

Mahindra To Set Up Its New EV Manufacturing Plant In Pune

Mahindra will invest Rs 10,000 crore over the period of up to eight years to establish a new EV manufacturing facility in Pune, Maharashtra. The electric vehicles based on Mahindra's newly created EV-specific INGLO platform will be built here.

2023 Hyundai Verna Interiors Spied

The new-generation Verna is making headlines since it is continuously being spied on with fresh details, from the last couple of months. The test mule of the new Verna was spotted again, this time revealing its interiors, which include an integrated dual-screen setup.

Toyota Unveils The Hilux EV Concept

Toyota's one of the best-selling pickups arpund the globe, the Hilux, was recently displayed as an electric concept in Thailand, which is named Hilux Revo BEV. The unveiling was part of Toyota's commemoration of its 60th anniversary in the county. Its specifications and the production details are yet unknown.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 To Be Unveiled on December 20

The much-anticipated EV from the Korean carmaker, the Ioniq 5, is set to make its India debut on December 20, and the bookings will commence from the same date. It will be Hyundai’s second EV offering in India, following the Kona Electric. The new EV crossover from Hyundai is based on the same architecture as the Kia EV6.

Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX Shown In India

Mercedes-Benz hosted the third Safe Roads Summit campaign in India, showcasing its Vision EQXX at its Research and Development India Centre in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Mercedes-Vision Benz's EQXX is an electric prototype with an emphasis on sustainable technologies.

