The electric version of the rugged pickup truck has been showcased as part of Toyota’s 60th anniversary in Thailand

Toyota unveiled the concept version for the electric Hilux pickup in Thailand.

The Hilux EV is a part of the carmaker’s goal towards achieving carbon neutrality.

No details of its specifications or production timeline have been revealed yet.

Hilux pickup is a globally significant model for Toyota, the EV version will be too.

The pickup is offered in India with a 2.8-litre diesel engine and is priced from Rs 33.99 lakh.

Toyota is celebrating its 60th year in Thailand, and as part of the occasion, debuted the Hilux Revo BEV Concept. The electric version of the highly popular pickup truck is a part of the carmaker’s push towards achieving carbon neutrality.

No details of the battery-powered pickup truck have been revealed. The concept model shows a closed grille, replacing the ICE-powered version’s aggressive design. You can also spot the charging port positioned on the front fender. Toyota also did not confirm if and when it will be looking to transform the Hilux EV concept into a production model.

The Hilux is one of the best-selling pickups in the world and is a very important product for the Japanese carmaker. It’s offered with diesel engines in most of the countries where it’s sold but the moniker’s electrification was inevitable as most governments commit to the vision of electric mobility. In India, it gets the Fortuner’s 204PS 2.8-litre diesel engine, paired with six-speed manual and automatic transmissions. The Hilux is priced from Rs 33.99 lakh to Rs 36.80 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

While an electric pickup is unlikely to be offered in India anytime soon, Toyota has started introducing its electrified hybrid powertrain technology to the masses. It started with the launch of the Hyryder compact SUV, followed by the new Innova Hycross. Both come with strong-hybrid powertrain options that promise significantly higher fuel economies with reduced emissions.

Furthermore, Toyota has also kickstarted two pilot projects for alternative fuels. One project is testing the feasibility of fuel-cell EVs using the Mirai, and the other for flex-fuel technology using a strong-hybrid version of the Corolla Altis. Neither of those models is offered in India. Both these technologies are potential alternatives to being entirely dependent on EV technology while being cleaner than the usual choice of fossil fuels.

