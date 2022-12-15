Hyundai Ioniq 5 Will Make Its Official India Debut On December 20
Modified On Dec 15, 2022 06:37 PM By Shreyash for Hyundai IONIQ 5
Bookings for Hyundai’s flagship EV will begin on the same date
Hyundai Ioniq 5 sits on the Korean brand’s dedicated EV platform.
Globally gets a choice of two battery packs and four powertrains.
Will offer a claimed range of 481km (WLTP) and up to 325PS of performance.
Shares its mechanical underpinnings with the Kia EV6.
The official launch is expected by January 2023.
Likely to be priced from Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.
The much anticipated Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV will finally make its debut on Indian soil on December 20. It will be Hyundai's second EV offering here after the Kona Electric.
The Ioniq 5 has the same underpinnings as the Kia EV6, i.e., it’s based on the E-GMP platform specifically designed to underpin a range of electric vehicles bearing the badges of Hyundai and Kia.
In terms of the battery pack and powertrain options, the Ioniq 5 might be offered in India with both 58kWh and 72.6kWh battery pack choices, which offer claimed (WLTP) ranges of up to 384km and 481km, respectively.
Internationally, it is offered in rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive configurations, both getting multiple states of tune. In its lowest specification, it has a single electric motor making 170PS, while the top variant has a dual motor setup for a performance rating of 325PS.
The interior of the Hyundai EV uses eco-friendly materials such as eco-processed leather and fabric made from recycled plastic. In terms of features, the Ioniq 5 gets integrated 12.3-inch infotainment and driver displays, a panoramic sunroof and a 360-degree camera. It also offers the V2L (Vehicle 2 Load) feature, which will help meet your supplementary power requirements using the EV’s battery.
Hyundai's new electric midsize crossover will also include a complete suite of ADAS (advanced driver-assistance systems) comprising lane-keep and departure aid, automated emergency braking, adaptive cruise control and blind spot monitoring.
The new Ioniq 5 is expected to be priced from Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards and will rival the likes of the Kia EV6 and Volvo XC40 Recharge.
