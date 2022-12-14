Published On Dec 14, 2022 01:58 PM By Sonny

It will be used for the production of its new EVs based on the INGLO platform

Mahindra will invest Rs 10,000 crore over seven to eight years in its new EV facility.

EV-only INGLO platform showcased earlier this year, along with five upcoming EVs, will be made here.

Confirmed models include all-electric XUV700 as XUV e8 and new Born Electric models too.

Upcoming XUV400 electric SUV, not based on INGLO platform, to launch in January 2023.

The state of Maharashtra will be home to yet another automotive manufacturing facility following the approval of Mahindra’s investment of Rs 10,000 crore for EV manufacturing. The new plant will churn out EVs based on the brand’s new EV-only modular platform called INGLO.

The total amount will be invested over a period of up to eight years for setting up the facility that will manufacture, develop and produce the Mahindra EV lineup that was showcased earlier in 2022. Mahindra simultaneously announced its new EV subsidiary whose models will now come under EV-only brand ‘Born Electric (BE)’, but the copper coloured Twin Peaks logo will feature on all-electric Mahindras like the XUV400 and all-electric XUV700 called XUV e8.

Related: Everything You Need To Know About Mahindra’s Two New Electric Brands: BE And XUV

Mahindra EV Lineup So Far

So far, Mahindra has previewed five electric SUVs that will be based on the new INGLO platform: XUV e8 (electric version of the XUV700), XUV e9 (coupe version of the XUV e8), BE 05 (compact electric SUV), BE 07 (premium mid-size electric SUV) and BE 09 (flagship electric SUV with coupe styling). The first of these expected to enter production is the XUV e8 by the end of 2024.

What about the XUV400?

However, the first long-range EV from Mahindra will be the XUV400 which is mostly based on the XUV300 subcompact SUV. As it is not based on the INGLO platform, it is not expected to be one of the EVs that will be manufactured at Mahindra’s new facility in Pune.

The XUV400 has already been revealed in its production-ready avatar with the market debut slated for January 2023. It promises a range of over 450km from a 39.4kWh battery pack, while the feature list is said to be similar to that of the XUV300. It will be a direct rival to the Tata Nexon EV Max while being a more affordable alternative to the likes of the Hyundai Kona Electric and MG ZS EV.